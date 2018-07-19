Fast start slows down for Nebraskans Alex Schaake and Luke Kluver at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Alex Schaake and Luke Kluver went through the first-tee jitters Thursday in their first time facing professional tour competition.
Each in-state amateur went under par for a while in the Pinnacle Bank Championship — Kluver was 2-under after three holes, Schaake 2-under after six — to thrill the largest galleries of the day at Indian Creek.
But the birdies got harder to come by. Between them, they had only one in their next combined 27 holes. Schaake got it, and it helped him finish in the better position after the first round.
Schaake, who will be a junior at Iowa, took two double bogeys but managed to shoot a 1-over 72 on the 7,581-yard course. He is seven strokes back of leader Sungjae Im.
Kluver, who will be a high school senior at Norfolk, didn’t have a big number, but five bogeys set him back to a 3-over 74.
Of the seven Nebraskans in the field of 156, Brandon Crick of McCook and Omahans Ryan Vermeer and Scott Gutschewski matched par-71. Nate Lashley from Scottsbluff had 74, and Nate Vontz from Lincoln shot 80.
Schaake said he whiffed on a shot from under an evergreen tree on Indian Creek’s par-4 16th hole and then chunked out his next shot for his first double bogey.
“It was just unfortunate, but I got right back on track with a couple good shots on 17 and 18 and just put those birdie putts by,’’ he said.
He said “a horrendous lie” in the left rough led to the other double bogey, on the course’s par-4 sixth hole.
“I played really well today and just didn’t have a lot of putts fall,’’ said Schaake, the two-time defending champion at next week’s Nebraska Amateur and the reigning state match play champion.
“I was pretty nervous for the first tee and the first hole, hitting those shots, but after that I was completely comfortable with my game and comfortable with the atmosphere of the whole tournament. I’m just going to have to play a little better tomorrow to make the cut.”
Kluver said his start of two birdies in the first three holes “was pretty sweet.”
“I was nervous. Luckily I had two putts I hit into the heart of the cup. Hearing those crowds, it kind of reminded me of like Tiger Woods coming back and starting off hot.”
He said he had a couple loose shots that were costly, but “it was fairly tough out there.”
On his final hole, he saved par with a 15-footer after needing three shots to get to the green.
“Three-over sounds a lot better than 4-over in my mind,’’ Kluver said. “That was a putt in the front of the crowd again and it was pretty special to make that one.”
Vermeer, Crick and Gutschewski had similar rounds with two birdies and two bogeys.
Lashley, playing on a rehab start, bogeyed four of his first six holes but birdied three of the next four to get back to 1-over, but went without a birdie his last eight holes. Vontz followed a double bogey with a triple bogey during his first nine but got two birdies on the second nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.