OAKLAND, Neb. — Former Husker women’s golf coach Robin Krapfl won her first Nebraska senior championship Wednesday at Oakland Golf Club.

Her final-round 74 let her pull away from eight-time champion Susan Marchese of Omaha for a nine-stroke victory. Marchese was the five-time defending champion.

Krapfl opened the tournament with a 1-under 71 Monday and finished the 54 holes at 2-over 218.

Robin Krapfl, Lincoln, 71-73-74—218; Susan Marchese, Omaha, 75-74-78—227; Julie Hall, Norfolk, 83-77-77—237; Pat Linson, Papillion, 80-80-80—240; Jane Pohlman, Omaha, 81-81-79—241; Debbie Wilbeck, Omaha, 84-78-81—243; Cathy Nelson, Omaha, 85-80-80—245; Barbara Muldoon, Omaha, 76-83-88—247; Jill Pilkington, Lincoln, 80-83-85—248; Jackie Warrick, Blair, 85-81-83—249; Miae Hatfield, Elkhorn, 89-80-82—251; Kippy King, Omaha, 81-86-87—254.

Luke Kluver moves into second

HAMMONDS PLAINS, Nova Scotia — Seven birdies fueled a 3-under 67 Wednesday for Kansas freshman Luke Kluver from Norfolk, boosting him into second at the Canadian Amateur going into Thursday’s final round.

Kluver’s 3-under 209 is five back of William Buhl, who plays for Arkansas.

