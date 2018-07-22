Englishman David Skinns wins Pinnacle Bank Championship for his first career Web.com Tour victory

Of the 20 Web.com Tour tournament winners in Omaha, David Skinns was the most emotional.
At 36, the Lincoln native — England, not Nebraska — won Sunday for the first time on tour to turn around his season and possibly his career.
After sinking a 12-foot putt from the fringe on the 18th hole, he buried his head in his hands.
“It’s been a really long year,” Skinns said after his two-stroke win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. “I don’t want to say I didn’t think it could happen, but at 36 years old I’ve battled for a while.
“It was a relief, a complete relief, that I finally got it done.”
Coming into the week, Skinns was 132nd on the season money list. The win moved him to 33rd.
Last year, the 2006 Tennessee graduate was on the verge of getting his PGA Tour card. But in a Web.com Tour finals event in Boise, Idaho, where he was tied for ninth after 36 holes, he got the call: His pregnant wife was in labor early.
“A good weekend would have gotten me my card, but I withdrew and went home to be with my wife and to meet my second son. Hopefully, that all turns around for me and I get my reward.”
Skinns played the final four holes at Indian Creek in 4-under — an eagle and two birdies — to pull away from a pack of contenders. Ten golfers held or shared the lead during the final round. At one point, 28 were within three strokes of the lead.
His 5-under 66, which finished with a birdie from the fringe, completed a 16-under 268 tournament.
Two strokes behind was the tour’s seasonlong money leader Sungjae Im, who shared the lead with three holes left but finished out with pars. The South Korean shot 67 Sunday for a 14-under total.
Scott Gutschewski of Omaha (71) was at 3-under and Brandon Crick of McCook (71) at 2-under.
Skinns was in the final threesome with Im and third-round leader Dawie van der Walt, who had a two-stroke lead. After an opening bogey, Skinns made three birdies to finish the front nine at 12-under.
“I played really well on the front, actually, and didn’t feel like I got everything out of it I could have done,” he said.
A round-saver was the flop-shot wedge he hit to 2 feet on the par-4 10th after overshooting the green. He birdied the 12th — a par-4 that was set at a drivable length of 288 yards — by not going for the green. Then his only hiccup of the back nine was a bogey on the par-4 14th, where his drive kicked under a tree.
“I had a little talk with myself and decided I was going to have a good finish,” he said.
His eagle on 15 came from 204 yards with a 7-iron to 18 feet below the hole.
“That was a little pivotal, because Sungjae was on kind of a tear right there,” Skinns said. “He had made four (birdies) in a row so I knew I had to do something.”
On 16, he was 100 yards out with the drive and stuffed a wedge to 2 feet. He just missed a 30-footer on the par-3 17th.
“Eighteen was like a dream come true,” he said.
Skinns pulled his drive into the left rough, but drew a good lie.
“I had a good (yardage) for a 9-iron and I hit a good shot,” Skinns said.
Not since minitours in 2012 had Skinns won a tournament.
“It’s been awhile. It feels like awhile, too,” he said. “It’s been a lot of trying and a lot of failure. You don’t succeed very often in this game unless you’re Tiger Woods.
“And to finally succeed and finally beat everyone was some kind of feeling.”
