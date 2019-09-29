FREMONT, Neb. – Omaha’s Ryan Nietfeldt endured a long weather delay before the start of the final round and played through strong winds Sunday to win his record-tying third Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championship.
Nietfeldt shot 1-over 72 Sunday at Fremont Golf Club for a one-stroke victory over Omaha’s Andy Sajevic, who grew up playing the course and was runner-up in the tournament for the fourth time in as many starts.
Niedfeldt’s other Mid-Amateur titles were in 2001 and 2013. It was his ninth Nebraska Golf Association title, one less than the career record of 10 shared by John Sajevic of Fremont, Andy’s father, and University of Iowa senior Alex Schaake of Omaha.
