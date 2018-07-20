Dawie van der Walt takes Pinnacle Bank lead six years after shooting 60 in Omaha

Remember Dawie van der Walt?
Six years after he shot 60 in the final round of the Cox Classic to finish second, he’s back in Omaha fighting for his career.
Back-to-back 65s at the Pinnacle Bank Championship have him as the clubhouse leader at Indian Creek entering the afternoon half of the field.
Brandon Crick of McCook will make the cut with his 2-under total. Alex Schaake of Omaha shot 75 to be at 5-over and Nate Vontz of Lincoln a 76 to finish at 14-over.
>> Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.