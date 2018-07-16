You are the owner of this article.
GOLF

Creighton sophomore Nate Vontz 'in a daze' after earning PBC berth with Indian Creek title

Nate Vontz finally conquered the 18th hole, vanquished his third-cousin and altered his plans for the coming week.

The Creighton sophomore-to-be from Lincoln Southwest will play in the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Vontz’s 12-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole Sunday ended his playoff with cousin Noah Hofman, a junior college All-American from McCook, for the Indian Creek Invitational title. Vontz received a sponsor’s exemption into the PBC, which starts Thursday.

“I’m in a daze,” Vontz said as he tried to recount how he played the back nine. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid, to play in a professional event. It’s pretty cool to see your dreams unfold.”

On Saturday, Vontz broke Indian Creek’s record for its Red Feather-Black Bird combination of nines, shooting a career-low 6-

under 66. He never trailed in the final round while shooting 73 to finish at 5-under.

Hofman, who was two strokes behind after Saturday, caught up with birdies on the 10th and 11th holes. Vontz had a tap-in birdie on the 15th to retake the lead, but Hofman tied him again with a birdie on the par-3 17th.

Both finished their rounds with pars on 18, which was the only hole used for the playoff. On the first try, both bogeyed. Vontz hit the viewing boxes with his second shot from heavy rough. Hofman went from fairway bunker to greenside bunker and two-putted from 15 feet once he got out.

On the second try, Hofman had a 35-foot birdie after recovering from a drive into the right rough. Vontz found the fairway for the first time and hit a short iron into the green.

“More shots than I expected to hit on 18 today,” Vontz said. “It was a grind out there today, especially the playoff holes. Noah is a great competitor and it was back and forth all day. I knew it would be a battle against him.”

Final leaders: Nate Vontz, 66-73—139 (won playoff); Noah Hofman, 68-71—139; Alex Schaake, 72-70—142; Jay Moore, 71-71—142; Jackson Wendling, 73-70—143; John Sutko 72-73—145; Alex Farrell 70-75—145; Sean Song 70-76—146; Ryan Nietfeldt 75-71—146; Daniel Pearson, 69-77—146; Dylan McCabe, 76-71—147; Brian Csipkes, 75-72—147; Dan Huston, 74-73—147; Andy Sajevic, 76-71—147.

Monday qualifying

The final 12 spots in the Pinnacle Bank Championship will be determined by Monday’s open qualifying tournaments. The 183 golfers are split between Bent Tree east of Council Bluffs and Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln for their 18-hole rounds.

Midlands hopefuls include reigning Nebraska Amateur and state match-play champion Alex Schaake of Omaha and his brother, Carson, a professional; former Web.com Tour member John Hurley, formerly of O’Neill; Huskers Jace Guthmiller (who won the Indian Creek exemption in 2017), Sean Song and Jackson Wendling; former Husker and former state match-play champ Michael Colgate; Creighton golfer Kade Brown and former Cox Classic entrant Justin Herron of Omaha.

Also trying to play their way to Indian Creek are three sons of PGA Tour winners: Jake Byrum (Curt), Eric Hallberg (Gary) and Sean Jacklin (Tony). They are in the Bent Tree half of the draw.

Monday pro-am

Twenty-eight teams will compete in Monday’s pro-am. Among the pros are 2007 Cox Classic champion Roland Thatcher and sponsor exemptions Ryan Vermeer of Omaha and Justin Hicks.

