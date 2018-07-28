Creighton Prep grad Alex Schaake carries big lead into final round of Nebraska Amateur

FREMONT , Neb. — Sunday’s final round of the Nebraska Amateur should be a victory lap for Alex Schaake.
When the Iowa junior from Omaha Creighton Prep birdied the last three holes Saturday at Fremont Golf Club, changing a ho-hum round into a tournament-low 66, he opened a nine-stroke lead over Wayne State basketball player Vance Janssen of Blair.
“I felt like I played a lot better the first two days than I did today," said Schaake, who is at 13-under 200 after 54 holes. “That goes to show you how much putting goes into it.”
For the first 45 holes this week, Schaake looked at the hole every time he putted — the Jordan Spieth way. But he reverted to conventional style to birdie four holes on the back nine.
“I felt really comfortable doing that, standing over those 5- and 6-footers," he said. “I still left a lot out there. I shot 32 on the back nine and didn’t birdie either of the par-5s.”
His birdie string started with a 15-foot downhill putt on the tricky par-4 16th green. He had been less than 20 yards from the green with his drive, then showed frustration when he blew the chip that much past the flagstick.
“That was a great putt, and it set me up for the other birdies," Schaake said. “Seventeen is a hole where you have to hit a good wedge shot and take off the spin to those back pins. I did that and rolled in a real good putt there, and on 18 I just finished it off with a really good roll as well.”
Janssen was a finalist for The World-Herald’s Nebraska boys athlete of the year award in 2015, after a senior season in which he was an All-Nebraska wide receiver, averaged 20 points and made the Class B all-state second team in basketball and was Class B runner-up in golf.
“My expectations were not very high. I kind of do this for the fun of it," Janssen said. “We’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”
After shooting par the first two days, Janssen had a clean card of four birdies in shooting 67. Until Schaake finished, that was tied for the tournament low. The third round was delayed two hours after an inch of rain fell overnight.
“The course was lot more receptive today than it was yesterday," Janssen said. “Chipping was much easier because the ball would land softly on the green. It wouldn’t careen and roll forever.
“I got a lot of birdie chances on the back nine and knocked those in.”
Janssen started 30 of 31 games last season for the Wildcats, who do not have a men’s golf team.
Caleb Badura of Aurora, three strokes behind Schaake after two rounds, struggled to a 5-over 41 on the front nine but shot 2-under on the back to share third place with Husker senior Jace Guthmiller. Tied for fifth are recent Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce and 62-year-old John Sajevic, bidding for his 14th career top-five finish.
The all-time leader, with 15, is the late Bob Astleford of Omaha, also the last to win the Nebraska Amateur more than twice in a row. He ran off six straight ending in 1967.
Schaake and Janssen are scheduled to tee off at 12:10 p.m. Sunday.
