Alex Schaake, Ryan Nietfeldt qualify for U.S. Amateur from Nebraska qualifier

LINCOLN – Alex Schaake had no bogeys in 36 holes at Firethorn Golf Club while qualifying for the U.S. Amateur in August at Pebble Beach.
The Iowa junior, who won the Nebraska match play title last month, had rounds of 68 and 64 to finish at 10-under 132. Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha also qualified at 6-under par.
Luke Kluver of Norfolk, who qualified in 2017, is first alternate at 4-under. The second alternate is former Husker football player Jay Moore of Lincoln, who lost six shots to par in the final nine holes to be 1-under.
The U.S. Amateur will be held Aug. 13-19.
For complete results, click here.
