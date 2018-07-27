You are the owner of this article.
Alex Schaake is 8-under at Nebraska Amateur — and he says he can do better

FREMONT, Neb. — Back-to-back 67s are nice, but two-time defending champion Alex Schaake said he’s ready to go lower in the Nebraska Amateur at Fremont Golf Club.

“It’s bittersweet,’’ said the Iowa junior from Omaha. “I know I’m in the lead going into the weekend, but I felt like I played better than what I scored the past two days.

“I think I could have gotten it down to 8- or 9-under each day. I didn’t birdie 13 or 8 (par-5 holes), or 7 (a drivable par-4) today. There’s three (strokes) right there. And I gave away a silly one away on 6.”

At 8-under on the 6,532-yard course, Schaake leads Caleb Badura of Aurora by three strokes entering Saturday’s third round. They will tee off at 12:10 p.m.

Schaake is trying to be the first to win three in a row at the Nebraska Amateur since the late Bob Astleford of Omaha won six consecutive titles from 1962 to 1967. The only other golfer to win three in a row was Johnny Goodman of Omaha from 1929 to 1931 when the tournament was contested in match play.

Schaake’s season has included the state match play title, qualification for the U.S. Amateur next month at Pebble Beach and playing his way into last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Web.com Tour.

Since the PBC, Schaake has switched his putting style to looking at the hole. Popularized by Jordan Spieth a couple years ago, it’s a method Schaake said he’s worked on every other practice session and turned to this week.

“It helps with speed and it was something I was struggling with (at the PBC),” he said. “These greens are pretty similar. The short ones, it helps a lot too. I wasn’t real comfortable standing over those at the (PBC) with the amounts of pressure on you. I feel real comfortable doing it and I think I’ll stick with it the rest of the weekend.”

Badura won the Class B high school championship the past two years and has signed with Northwestern College in Iowa.

He followed Thursday’s opening 68 with a 69 that included five birdies and an eagle 3 on the eighth hole, his second to last of the round.

“That was huge there, but I also had five bogeys,” Badura said. “I didn’t hit as many greens and shortsighted myself, and these greens are brutal.”

Four more golfers go to the weekend under par. Nebraska senior Jace Guthmiller is at 4-under, three-time Amateur champion Andy Sajevic of Omaha at 2-under and Omaha Mount Michael sophomore Luke Gutschewski and recent Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate Matthew Schaefer at 1-under.

UNO senior Kevin Gordon also shot 67 to match Schaake for the day’s low round.

Retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead of Omaha made the cut in his tournament debut, shooting a pair of 76s.

