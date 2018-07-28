Alex Schaake carries big lead into final round of Nebraska Amateur

FREMONT — Three birdies to finish his round gave Alex Schaake of Omaha a nine-stroke lead over Vance Janssen of Blair entering the final round of the Nebraska Amateur men’s golf championship.
Schaake, a junior at Iowa, shot 66 Saturday at Fremont Golf Club to finish 54 holes at 13-under par. It was the third day in a row he had the low round of the day.
Janssen, a senior basketball player at Wayne State, shot 67 to be 4-under. Caleb Badura of Aurora, in second place after 36 holes, struggled to a 5-over 41 on the front nine but shot 2-under on the back to be tied for third with Husker senior Jace Guthmiller.
Schaake and Janssen will tee off at 12:10 p.m. Sunday. Saturday’s round was delayed two hours after overnight rains that totaled about an inch.
