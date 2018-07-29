You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Alex Schaake becomes just the third to win three straight Nebraska Amateur golf titles

  • 0

FREMONT, Neb. — Alex Schaake is coming back for more.

After becoming the third golfer to win three straight Nebraska Amateurs, the Iowa junior from Omaha Creighton Prep said he intends to defend those titles next year at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Schaake joined the echelon of Johnny Goodman (1929-31) and Bob Astleford (1962-67) Sunday with a par-71 at Fremont Golf Club.

He maintained the nine-stroke lead he took into the final round and finished at 13-under 271. Husker senior Jace Guthmiller of Lincoln, who lost the state match play final to Schaake, closed with a 69 to take second at 4-under, one stroke ahead of 2002 winner Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha.

“Johnny Goodman and Bob Astleford, those are two pretty good names to be with,” Schaake said. “I’m very happy with how I played this week. I struggled a little bit today. I was fortunate enough to gain a big lead early on.”

He tried to stay on the same game plan as when he shot rounds of 67, 67 and 66, but his mindset turned conservative when no one pushed him. Only when he played the front nine in 2-over 37 did his lead dwindle to seven.

Schaake was bogey-free on the back nine, making birdies on a 15-foot putt on the par-4 11th and hitting a wedge to 18 inches for a tap-in 2 on the 17th.

His next competitions are national — the Western Amateur in suburban Chicago this week and the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach next week. Nietfeldt also qualified for the U.S. Amateur.

“Obviously, I had a really good stretch here and I hope to play well at the Western,” Schaake said. “I know I’m going to have to keep the ball in play there and putt really well there.

“To get a win before the two biggest tournaments of my summer is a really good feeling.”

Schaake tied John Sajevic of Fremont — Sajevic tied for sixth on his home course at age 62 Sunday — and Knox Jones of Lincoln for the most Nebraska Golf Association titles with nine. Five of Schaake’s wins were in junior events. He has won four adult titles.

Photos: Final round of the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship

1 of 13

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Frost: A Husker’s Journey Home

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Meet the 2018 All-Nebraska baseball team

Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.

The Return of Scott Frost

The Return of Scott Frost

The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…

Nebraska high school baseball record book

Nebraska high school baseball record book

The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

Meet the 2017 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

2016 All-Nebraska volleyball: State's aces on a mission

It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

2016 All-Nebraska football: Earning their wings

No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

Meet the 2016 All-Nebraska softball team

After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…

More Husker recruiting news

More Husker recruiting news

Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.

Husker scholarship distribution chart

Husker scholarship distribution chart

How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.