Two in-state volleyball teams are looking to start the NCAA tournament with a victory, and The World-Herald will have coverage of both matches.

Creighton will battle Iowa State beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Minneapolis. Nebraska will host Ball State at 7 p.m.

Check out our preview coverage and follow live updates below:

» Creighton may have to travel for NCAA tournament, but that's no problem for the Jays

» Main objective now for Nebraska volleyball? Win and advance

» Ball State volleyball stayed patient to turn season around

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

Photos: Meet the 2019 Nebraska volleyball team

