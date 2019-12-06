Two in-state volleyball teams are looking to start the NCAA tournament with a victory, and The World-Herald will have coverage of both matches.
Creighton will battle Iowa State beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Minneapolis. Nebraska will host Ball State at 7 p.m.
Check out our preview coverage and follow live updates below:
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Lawrence, Kansas
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Greenville, Wisconsin
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Bennington, Nebraska
Hometown: Waunakee, Wisconsin
Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Parkville, Missouri
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Lawrence, Kansas
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Greenville, Wisconsin
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Bennington, Nebraska
Hometown: Waunakee, Wisconsin
Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Parkville, Missouri
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
