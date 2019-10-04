KEARNEY — Rhett Pitlick scored on Omaha’s third shootout attempt to seal a 4-3 victory over Tri-City on Friday night.

Pitlick, who also scored one of the Lancers’ three goals in the second period, beat Tri-City goalie Daniel Allin blocker side.

Matthew Sutton also scored on the Lancers’ first attempt, and Akira Schmid saved both of the Storm’s tries.

The Lancers (2-1-0-0) outshot the Storm 31-25 and took a 3-2 lead on Jackson Decker’s goal with 6:26 left in the second period.

But Ian Murphy scored the equalizer at the 9:31 mark in the third for the Storm (0-1-1-1). The Lancers had seven shots in the overtime but were unable to convert.

Schmid, a fifth-round pick by New Jersey in the 2018 NHL Draft who led the USHL in save percentage last season, had 22 saves and earned his second win of the season.

Ryan Lautenbach also scored for Omaha.

The Lancers will travel to Sioux City on Saturday.

Omaha (2-1-0-0).........0 3 0 0 1—4

Tri-City (0-1-1-1).........1 1 1 0 0—3

First period: 1, TC, Ambrosio (Molenaar, Miller), 5:06 (pp).

Second period: 2, O, Rhett Pitlick (Jensen, Hilsendager), 1:18. 3, TC, Carenfelt (Hanzawa, Eckerle), 6:04 (pp). 4, O, Lautenbach (Berg, Kodsi), 6:37. 5, O, Decker (Basgall, Campbell), 13:34.

Third period: TC, Murphy (Kulbis-Marino, Berg), 9:31.

Shots on goal

Omaha..........8 11 4 7 1—31

Tri-City..........6                8 9 2 0—25

Power plays: Omaha 0-3, Tri-City 2-5.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 5-10, Tri-City 3-6.

Goalies: Omaha, Schmid (25 shots, 22 saves, 65:00). Tri-City, Allin (30 shots, 27 saves, 65:00).

Three stars: Pitlick (O), Ambrosio (TC), Murphy (TC).

A: 3,359.​

