HOCKEY

Omaha Lancers' 2018 schedule provides opportunity to be 'more rested for the stretch run'

The United States Hockey League released its 2018-19 schedule Friday, and the Omaha Lancers have a more travel-friendly path in the second half of the season.

Omaha has just five three-game weekends, and only one of those has all three games away from Ralston Arena. That’s when the Lancers travel to Green Bay for two games and play a Sunday matinee at Madison March 29 to 31.

Three of the other four weekend tripleheaders have the Lancers at home for two of the three games.

“I’m happy with our schedule,” Lancers coach David Wilkie said. “Last year the second half of the season was extraordinarily difficult with travel. This year it’s a tad less like that, and that gives us a better chance to be more rested for the stretch run.”

Omaha’s first home game will be Oct. 6 against Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. after a matchup the night before at Lincoln. The Lancers have a more balanced schedule against the Stars after the two teams played all nine of their games last season after Jan. 1.

Lincoln hosts the Lancers five times this season, and the first three games between the long-time rivals — Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Nov. 30 — all are in Lincoln.

The biggest change for home games is that 14 Friday night games will begin at 7:35 p.m. instead of 7:05 p.m. Omaha also has seven Sunday games with those  starting at 4:05 p.m., one hour earlier than in past seasons. Saturday home games will remain at 7:05 p.m.

2018-19 Omaha Lancers schedule (all games 7:05 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

October: 5: at Lincoln. 6: Tri-City. 12: Fargo, 7:35 p.m. 13: Dubuque. 21: at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m. 26: Tri-City, 7:35 p.m. 27: Des Moines.

November: 2: at Lincoln. 3: at Sioux City. 6: at Tri-City. 9: Tri-City, 7:35 p.m. 10: at Cedar Rapids. 11: Cedar Rapids, 4:05 p.m. 16: Team USA, 7:35 p.m. 18: Sioux Falls, 4:05 p.m. 23: at Tri-City. Nov. 24: Fargo. 30: at Lincoln.

December: 7: at Central Illinois, 7:07 p.m. 8: at Chicago, 7:05 p.m. 14: Muskegon, 7:35 p.m. 15: Muskegon, 7:05 p.m. 27: Des Moines, 7:35 p.m. 31: at Sioux City.

January: 4: at Central Illinois, 7:07 p.m. 5: at Dubuque. 11: at Sioux Falls. 12: at Des Moines. 13: Tri-City, 4:05 p.m. 18: at Des Moines. 19: Lincoln. 24: at Waterloo. 26: Youngstown, 7:05 p.m. 27: Youngstown, 4:05 p.m.

February: 1: Madison, 7:35 p.m. 2: Lincoln. 8: Sioux City, 7:35 p.m. 9: at Des Moines. 10: Des Moines, 4:05 p.m. 15: Sioux City, 7:35 p.m. 16: Des Moines. 22: Fargo, 7:35 p.m. 23: at Sioux Falls. 24: Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

March: 1: Lincoln, 7:35 p.m. 2: at Lincoln. 8: at Fargo. 9: at Fargo. 15: Sioux Falls, 7:35 p.m. 16: at Tri-City. 22: Sioux City, 7:35 p.m. 24: Sioux Falls, 4:05 p.m. 29: at Green Bay. 30: at Green Bay. 31: at Madison.

April: 5: at Des Moines. 6: at Waterloo. 12: Lincoln, 7:35 p.m. 13: at Lincoln.

