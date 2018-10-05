Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

HOCKEY

Michael Colella's goal propels Lancers past Stars in overtime to earn first win of the season

LINCOLN — Michael Colella scored just 20 seconds into overtime Friday as Omaha beat Lincoln 6-5 at the Ice Box to pick up its first win of the season.

Moments after the extra period began, Colella got the puck on a breakaway and beat Lincoln goalie Wouter Peeters one-on-one for his first goal with the Lancers.

The Lancers (1-2-0-0) had struggled offensively through their first two games, scoring a combined two goals. But they had no problems scoring Friday, with the offense breaking out in a four-goal second period.

Jan Kern had a goal and an assist for Omaha, with Brian Silver, Tyler Carpenter, Jerry Harding and Logan Will also scoring.

The two rivals battled in game that featured a combined 26 penalties, including six game misconducts for fighting.

The Lancers struck first, but Lincoln answered with three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead. The Lancers battled back to take a 5-4 advantage when Will scored at 15:23 in the second period, but the Stars (1-1-1-0) pulled even to force the overtime.The Lancers open their home slate at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against Tri-City.

Omaha (1-2-0-0)...........1 4 0 1—6

At Lincoln (1-1-1-0).......2 2 1 0—5

First period: 1, O, Kern (unassisted), 5:11. 2, L, Dubinsky (unassisted), 5:22. 3, l, Agrogianis (Britt, Rule), (pp), 14:22.

Second period: 4, L, Agrogianis (Niinisaari), 6:48. 5, O, Silver (unassisted), 8:16. 6, O, Carpenter (Ginnetti, De St. Phalle), (pp), 9:49. 7, O, Harding (Kern), 10:13. 8, L, Badalamenti (Lapointe, Schlaht), 13:55. 9, O, Will (Perkins), 15:23.

Third period: 10, L, Carlile (unassisted), (pp), 4:01.

Overtime: 11, Colella (unassisted), 0:20.

Shots on goal:

Omaha......9 13 6 1—29

Lincoln.....13 10 8 0—31

Power Plays: Omaha 1 of 1, Lincoln 2 of 2.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 14-71, Lincoln 12-67.

Goalies: Omaha, Leonard (23 shots, 19 saves), 40:00; Purpura (8 shots, 7 saves), 20;20. Lincoln, Peeters (29 shots, 23 saves), 60:20.

Three stars: Colella, Agrogianis, Kern.

