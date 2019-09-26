The Omaha Lancers opened the USHL season with a win Thursday, cruising past Madison 4-1.

Nolan Renwick scored the first goal of the year for the Lancers (1-0), connecting in the 17th minute of the first period.

Zachary Plucinski and Alexander Campbell scored two goals in a four-minute span early in the second period, and Matthew Sutton added another in the fourth minute of the third period to give the Lancers a 4-0 lead.

The Lancers will head to Cedar Rapids on Friday for a 1 p.m. game.​

Madison (0-1-0-0)........0 0 1—1

Omaha (1-0-0-0).........1 2 ​1—4

First period: 1, O, Renwick, 16:20.

Second period: 2, O, Plucinski (Agriogianis), 4:31. 3, O, Campbell, 7:32.

Third period: 4, O, Sutton (Lautenbach, Anderson), 3:09. 5, M, Bantle (Docter, Suter), PP, 16:09.

Shots on goal

Madison......10 9 4—23

Omaha........10 15 20—45

Power plays: Madison 1-5, Omaha 0-6.

Penalties-minutes: Madison 9-26, Omaha 7-14.

Goalies: Madison, Garrett Mackay (16 shots, 13 saves, 27:42), Simon Latkoczy (29 shots, 28 saves, 32:18. Omaha, Akira Schmid (23 shots, 22 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Plucinski (O), Campbell (O), Lautenbach (O).

