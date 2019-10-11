FARGO, N.D. — Lynden Breen and Kaden Bohlsen each scored two goals as Fargo erased a three-goal deficit to beat Omaha 4-3 on Saturday night.

Alex Campbell scored two of the Lancers’ three goals in the first period, but Fargo (2-1-1) outshot Omaha 16-8 in a third-period flurry.

Breen added an assist for a three-point night, and Bohlsen scored shorthanded for the eventual game winner with 7:12 remaining.

Bohlsen interrupted a pass attempt at the point and skated out for a breakaway against Omaha goalie Kyle McClellan. As he reached the crease, Bohlsen flipped the puck with his backhand and past McClellan.

Jackson Decker also scored for the Lancers (2-2-1), and Grant Anderson had two assists.

The Lancers will host Lincoln in their home opener Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Omaha (2-2-1-0).........3 0 0—3

At Fargo (2-1-1-0).......0 1 3—4

First period: 1,O, A. Campbell, (Anderson, Randl), 8:17 (pp). 2, O, A. Campbell (Anderson), 9:10. 3, Decker (C. Campbell, Richartz), 15:13.

Second period: 4, F, Breen (Huard), 16:19.

Third period: 5, F, Breen (Broz, Beck), 2:22 (pp). 6, F, Bohlsen (Breen), 3:13. F, 7, Bohlsen (unassisted), 7:12 (sh).

Shots on goal

Omaha.........16 10 8—34

Fargo...........14 10 16—40

Power plays: Omaha 1-2, Fargo 1-4.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 4-8, Fargo 2-4.

Goalies: Omaha, McClellan (40 shots, 36 saves, 56:47). Fargo, Brady (34 shots, 31 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Breen (F), Bohlsen (F), Huard (F).

A: 3,764.

