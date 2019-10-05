Sioux City, Iowa — Dominic Vidoli scored in overtime Saturday to lead the Sioux City Musketeers to a 2-1 USHL win over the Omaha Lancers.

Omaha (2-1-1-0) trailed 1-0 entering the third period, but Christian Berger scored his first goal of the season 9:22 into the period to even the score.

Vidoli connected 4:56 into the extra period to give Sioux City (1-2-0-0) the win.

Omaha will head to Fargo on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. game.

Omaha (2-1-1-0)...............0 0 1 0—1

at Sioux City (1-2-0-0).......0 1 0 1—2

Second period: 1, SC, Maatta (Vidoli, Christy), :36.

Third period: 2, O, Plucinski (Jensen), 9:22.

Overtime: 3, SC, Vidoli (Christy, Malcolmson), 4:56.

Shots on goal

Omaha............9 8 8 3—28

Sioux City......12 4 10 4—30

Power plays: Omaha 0-6, Sioux City 0-2.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 2-4, Sioux City 6-12.

Goalies: Omaha, Akira Schmid (30 shots, 28 saves, 65:00). Sioux City, Ethan Haider (28 shots, 27 saves, 65:00).

Three stars: Vidoli (SC), Haider (SC), Maatta (SC).

