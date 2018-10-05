Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

HOCKEY

It's early, but Lancers already happy to be back on home ice to host Tri-City

  0

When Omaha’s offense gets to the level that the Lancers defense is already playing, David Wilkie will be a happier coach.

The second-year Lancers coach and general manager doesn’t think that time is far away as Omaha prepares for its home opener Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against Tri-City at Ralston Arena.

“I think we’re very good defensively,” Wilkie said. “We’re fast, tenacious, and really get after people. Offensively we have to be better. We have guys who should be doing more than they are. Shots on goal, scoring chances, retaining the puck on offense, all the little things.

“Right now 140 feet out of the 200-foot rink is pretty good.”

Omaha opened the season with a pair of losses at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh entering Friday’s game at Lincoln. The Lancers fell 3-1 to Waterloo and 2-1 to Team USA in a new twist to the tournament.

Instead of featuring exhibition games as the Fall Classic has in past seasons, the USHL made those games count in the standings and expanded the regular season to 62 games.

That meant an 18-hour, one-way bus ride for the Lancers, while teams like Youngstown were just 45 minutes from the Steel City. To maintain what they believed would be a competitive advantage, USHL officials did not allow teams the option of flying to Pittsburgh.

Despite the odd start to the season, Wilkie still is bullish on the new-look Lancers. Just 11 players return from Omaha’s 2017-18 group.

“We lost a lot of scoring from last season,” Wilkie said. “Those were seven pretty danged good offensive players. Now the younger players have to learn how to get things done. While defense takes a more team-oriented approach, the offense is more natural and individual with things like speed and quickness.”

Wilkie said both the veterans and newcomers need to step up on the offensive end. Against Waterloo, Brian Silver scored Omaha’s lone goal with an assist from Logan Will.

Tyler Carpenter found the back of the net against Team USA off an assist from first-year defenseman John Prokop.

“It’s a game of inches,” Wilkie said. “There are times where you have to will the puck into the back of the net. Right now we’ve been on the minus side of those inches, and we have to get on the positive side.”

Finding the right group of 23 players also still is a work in progress.

“Guys we were relying on to play more minutes either weren’t capable of that or are not here anymore,” Wilkie said. “As a coach and general manager, it’s about figuring out each piece of the puzzle and maximizing what we’re doing with the team.

“Some returning guys were pushed out because of numbers, and there were some guys who just quite frankly couldn’t get the job done in our system. We worked quickly to plug the holes. We felt like we had to make those moves because those players weren’t at a successful USHL level.”

Wilkie said goaltender Vinnie Purpura “was outstanding” against Team USA, and the defensemen Cam Ginnetti and Travis Mitchell have been “really solid” while playing a lot of minutes.

Tri-City enters the second week of play with a 2-0 record. Benji Eckerle leads the Storm with two goals and one assist, while former Lancer Joe Berg has racked up three assists.

