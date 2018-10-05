It's early, but Lancers already happy to be back on home ice to host Tri-City

When Omaha’s offense gets to the level that the Lancers defense is already playing, David Wilkie will be a happier coach.
The second-year Lancers coach and general manager doesn’t think that time is far away as Omaha prepares for its home opener Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against Tri-City at Ralston Arena.
“I think we’re very good defensively,” Wilkie said. “We’re fast, tenacious, and really get after people. Offensively we have to be better. We have guys who should be doing more than they are. Shots on goal, scoring chances, retaining the puck on offense, all the little things.
“Right now 140 feet out of the 200-foot rink is pretty good.”
Omaha opened the season with a pair of losses at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh entering Friday’s game at Lincoln. The Lancers fell 3-1 to Waterloo and 2-1 to Team USA in a new twist to the tournament.
Instead of featuring exhibition games as the Fall Classic has in past seasons, the USHL made those games count in the standings and expanded the regular season to 62 games.
That meant an 18-hour, one-way bus ride for the Lancers, while teams like Youngstown were just 45 minutes from the Steel City. To maintain what they believed would be a competitive advantage, USHL officials did not allow teams the option of flying to Pittsburgh.
Despite the odd start to the season, Wilkie still is bullish on the new-look Lancers. Just 11 players return from Omaha’s 2017-18 group.
“We lost a lot of scoring from last season,” Wilkie said. “Those were seven pretty danged good offensive players. Now the younger players have to learn how to get things done. While defense takes a more team-oriented approach, the offense is more natural and individual with things like speed and quickness.”
Wilkie said both the veterans and newcomers need to step up on the offensive end. Against Waterloo, Brian Silver scored Omaha’s lone goal with an assist from Logan Will.
Tyler Carpenter found the back of the net against Team USA off an assist from first-year defenseman John Prokop.
“It’s a game of inches,” Wilkie said. “There are times where you have to will the puck into the back of the net. Right now we’ve been on the minus side of those inches, and we have to get on the positive side.”
Finding the right group of 23 players also still is a work in progress.
“Guys we were relying on to play more minutes either weren’t capable of that or are not here anymore,” Wilkie said. “As a coach and general manager, it’s about figuring out each piece of the puzzle and maximizing what we’re doing with the team.
“Some returning guys were pushed out because of numbers, and there were some guys who just quite frankly couldn’t get the job done in our system. We worked quickly to plug the holes. We felt like we had to make those moves because those players weren’t at a successful USHL level.”
Wilkie said goaltender Vinnie Purpura “was outstanding” against Team USA, and the defensemen Cam Ginnetti and Travis Mitchell have been “really solid” while playing a lot of minutes.
Tri-City enters the second week of play with a 2-0 record. Benji Eckerle leads the Storm with two goals and one assist, while former Lancer Joe Berg has racked up three assists.
1 of 21
Since joining the Bruins after finishing his college career at Harvard, where he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player in the country, Donato had five goals and nine points in 12 games for the Bruins, who play Toronto in the first round.
Vegas selected Erik Haula from the Minnesota Wild in the expansion draft, and he had a career-best 29 goals, 26 assist and 55 points for the surprising Golden Knights, who will face Los Angeles in the first round.
Erik Haula, from Finland, spent the 2009-10 season with the Lancers. He had 28 goals and 72 points, not including 11 points in eight playoff games. He went on to play three years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers before turning pro.
Now a backup with the Maple Leafs, Curtis McElhinney played 18 games this season, compiling a career-best 2.15 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage for Toronto, which faces Boston in the first round.
Former Ak-Sar-Ben Knight Brantt Myhres, facing, is a player development consultant with the Los Angeles Kings, who face Vegas in the first round. Myhres had four goal, six points and 78 penalty minutes in 34 games for the Knights in the 2005-06 season.
Rookie defenseman Tucker Poolman has made an impression for the Jets, playing 24 games and making the playoff roster. Born in Dubuque, he is one of just three Iowa natives to have ever played in the NHL. Winnipeg faces Minnesota in the first round.
Tucker Poolman played two season with the Omaha Lancers and was the captain in 2013-14, when he had 15 goals and 41 points from the blue line. He played three seasons at North Dakota before turning pro.
John Rosso played at UNO from 1997-01 as a stay-at-home defenseman. He was a Mavs assistant for one season, 2004-05, and is now an amateur scout with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who face New Jersey in the first round
