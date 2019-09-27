CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shamil Shmakov made 30 saves, and Cedar Rapids scored a pair of second-period goals to pull away for a 4-1 win over Omaha in the USHL Fall Classic on Friday.

Rhett Pitlick, a fifth-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens and a Minnesota commit, scored his first goal of the season with 4:13 left in the first to pull the Lancers (1-1) within 2-1.

But Omaha was assessed a bench minor for having too many men on the ice with just more than 11 minutes remaining in the second.

On the ensuing power play, Donte Lawson took the puck at the point, skated to the high slot and passed to Grant Silianoff along the goal line. Silianoff fired a pass into traffic in front of the goal, and Ben Meehan tucked it past Lancers goalie Kyle McClellan to give the RoughRiders (2-0) a 3-1 lead.

Cedar Rapids added another goal with three seconds left in the second.

The Lancers outshot the RoughRiders 31-21 but struggled to beat Shmakov, a seventh-round pick for the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Lancers will travel to Kearney to take on Tri-City next Friday.

Omaha (1-1-0-0)...............1 0 0—1

Cedar Rapids (2-0-0-0).......2 2 0—4

First period: 1, CR, Rollwagen (Hryckowian, Newton), 7:08. 2, CR, Millar (Newton), 13:09. 3, O, Pitlick (Jensen, Campbell), 15:47.

Second period: 4, CR, Meehan (Silianoff, Lawson), 9:56 (pp). 5, Hanley (Hryckowian), 19:57.

Third period: No scoring.

Shots on goal:

Omaha...............9 11 11—31

Cedar Rapids......6 10                5—21

Power plays: Omaha 0-4, Cedar Rapids 1-3.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 3-6, Cedar Rapids 4-8.

Goalies: Omaha, McClellan (21 shots, 17 saves, 55:44), Cedar Rapids, Shmakov (31 shots, 30 saves), 60:00.

Three stars: Shmakov (CR),  Hryckowian (CR), Newton (CR).

