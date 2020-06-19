ON THE AIR SATURDAY
GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, TV: Golf, Noon
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, TV: CBS, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Royal Ascot, TV: NBC, 8 a.m.
America’s Day at the Races, TV: FS1, 10:30 a.m.
America’s Day at the Races, TV: FSN, Noon
America’s Day at the Races, TV: FS2, 1 p.m.
Belmont (post 4:42 p.m.), TV: NBC, 1:45 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races, TV: FS2, 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
The Race All-Star Series, TV: ESPN2, 11 a.m.
ARCA: General Tire 200, TV: FS1, 1 p.m.
Xfinity: Unhinged 300, TV: FS1, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Leicester City at Watford, TV: NBCSN, 6:25 p.m.
Freiburg at Munich, TV: FS1, 8:20 a.m.
Dortmund vs. Leipzig, TV: FS2, 8:20 a.m.
Arsenal at Brighton, TV: NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Wolverhampton at W. Ham, TV: NBC, 11:30 a.m.
BOXING
Pro card, TV: ESPN, 10 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC undercard, TV: ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Night, TV: ESPN, 7 p.m.
RODEO
Monster Energy Challenge, TV: CBSSN, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Pro tournaments, TV: Tennis, 7 a.m.
Pro tournaments, TV: Tennis, 2 p.m.
Korea baseball organization
Doosan at LG, TV: ESPN, 2:55 a.m.
