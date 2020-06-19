ON THE AIR SATURDAY

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, TV: Golf, Noon

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, TV: CBS, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, TV: NBC, 8 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races, TV: FS1, 10:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races, TV: FSN, Noon

America’s Day at the Races, TV: FS2, 1 p.m.

Belmont (post 4:42 p.m.), TV: NBC, 1:45 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races, TV: FS2, 5 p.m.

AUTO RACING

The Race All-Star Series, TV: ESPN2, 11 a.m.

ARCA: General Tire 200, TV: FS1, 1 p.m.

Xfinity: Unhinged 300, TV: FS1, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Leicester City at Watford, TV: NBCSN, 6:25 p.m.

Freiburg at Munich, TV: FS1, 8:20 a.m.

Dortmund vs. Leipzig, TV: FS2, 8:20 a.m.

Arsenal at Brighton, TV: NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Wolverhampton at W. Ham, TV: NBC, 11:30 a.m.

BOXING

Pro card, TV: ESPN, 10 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC undercard, TV: ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Night, TV: ESPN, 7 p.m.

RODEO

Monster Energy Challenge, TV: CBSSN, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

Pro tournaments, TV: Tennis, 7 a.m.

Pro tournaments, TV: Tennis, 2 p.m.

Korea baseball organization

Doosan at LG, TV: ESPN, 2:55 a.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email