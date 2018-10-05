Scrappy Ellsworth looking to spoil Iowa Western's bid for eighth straight regional title

COUNCIL BLUFFS — At the junior college level, Iowa has been a Reiver state since 2011.
There are three junior college programs within Iowa’s borders: Iowa Western, Iowa Central and Ellsworth. The Reivers have won 18 straight games against those programs, dating to a 2010 loss to Ellsworth, and claimed seven straight Region XI titles.
Fourth-rated Iowa Western (4-1, 1-0) can claim its eighth in a row Saturday, when it travels to Cadet Field in Iowa Falls for a 2:30 p.m. meeting with Ellsworth (1-4, 0-0).
The Panthers have two things going for them. They have been highly competitive this season: three of the four losses have been by single digits. And they are motivated by the fact that they can unseat the Reivers with a pair of in-state victories, starting this week.
“They could win the region championship, regardless of their record,’’ Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. “Their new head coach is doing a good job mixing things up offensively.’’
The new Ellsworth leader is Tony Haynes, who took over when Jesse Montalto accepted the job at Iowa Central. Haynes spent the past two years as the offensive coordinator at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
Strohmeier said the Panthers have thrown a variety of game plans at opponents. Last week, they rushed for 208 yards in a 27-21 win over College of DuPage.
“We don’t have a great grasp of how they’re going to attack us,’’ he said. “Usually I go into a game where I’m pretty confident that this is the look I’m going to get.’’
He also said there’s a chance that Keonte Schad, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle who’s committed to Minnesota, will return to the lineup from injury this week.
Strohmeier said he’ll be watching his team’s body language closely throughout the day trip to Iowa Falls. The field might be soggy from Friday night rains, and there are no locker room facilities at Cadet Field.
“Sometimes kids at this age, it affects them,’’ he said. “It’s going to be a mindset deal.’’
Iowa Western rebounded from its first loss with a 42-22 win over Dodge City last week. The Reivers appear to have a chance to move up in the national rankings with a win after No. 1 East Mississippi handled No. 2 Northwest Mississippi 34-6 in the first regular-season meeting between top-two teams in the NJCAA poll since 2011.
“We practiced a lot better at the beginning of the week last week than we have,’’ Strohmeier said. “These kids sometimes think they’re invincible. We got knocked down, so I was pleased with how we responded after a loss.’’
Iowa Western quarterback T.J. Starks threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions last week while rushing for 55 yards and another score. His coach said it was a step in the right direction.
“I think he was a lot more confident,’’ he said. “Maybe we slimmed (the playbook) down a little bit. Part of that is he had a good grasp of what they were doing, maybe.’’
The Reivers will be facing a defense that allowed 268 total yards in a 16-8 loss to No. 3 Garden City on Sept. 8
Strohmeier said there’s a chance that Keonte Schad, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive tackle who’s committed to Minnesota, will return to the lineup from injury this week.
Strohmeier said he’ll be watching his team’s body language closely throughout the day trip to Iowa Falls. The field might be soggy from Friday night rains, and there are no locker room facilities at Cadet Field.
“Sometimes kids at this age, it affects them,’’ he said. “It’s going to be a mindset deal.’’
The World-Herald's 2018 Nebraska football preview section
Nebraska football has undergone a metamorphosis over the last nine months, and no one knows for sure what will come out of that tunnel when the season starts. The World-Herald's annual Nebraska football preview section covers every aspect of the Huskers as they get ready for the first season under Scott Frost.
You might think Nebraska is becoming its old self. In reality, it’s a whole new thing. Husker football may have features from its glorious past. But it’s becoming a new creature.
Imagine the Big Ten as a food chain. Which teams would be the apex predators? Which teams would serve no other purpose than as prey for the bigger beasts?
I’ll never forget the day that Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Historic day. Surreal day. Now, I’m waiting for the day Nebraska joins in on the fun.
Bob Diaco’s defense was supposed to bend but not break. Erik Chinander’s defense is designed to do the breaking.
In 1991, as a graduate assistant at San Jose State, Mario A. Verduzco’s master’s thesis was published. In it — “The biomechanics of the quarterback position: a kinematic analysis and integrative approach” — the man now coaching Nebraska quarterbacks opens up his brain and unloads it for 273 pages.
Nebraska’s slate is its toughest in years with most of the Big Ten’s heavy-hitters waiting to take a shot. Plus, old foe Colorado thunders back onto the schedule. Experts say seven wins would be a great season. Others wonder if NU can win six. Either way, fans will glimpse the future under a new coach with a new offense and a lot of motivation.
Jordan Ober had never heard of a push/pull machine until this year. Neither had Christian Gaylord and many other teammates.
Scott Frost was a good student. He could’ve been a better student. “If there was a choice to get up and go to class or stay in bed, sometimes I made the wrong decision,” Frost said. He’s making sure that doesn’t happen with his team.
For those of you who have read my piece in this Husker football annual, you know the formula for putting out a solid preseason edition. We don’t come up with a theme necessarily. It’s more of a metaphor.
Nebraska has often tried cultivating the fertile recruiting land of SEC country. For the first time — probably in program history — the Huskers have coaches with the networks to get it done. Especially in Florida and Georgia.
The World-Herald broke down the Huskers' offensive players.
The World-Herald broke down the Huskers' defensive players.
Opportunity will meet preparation for each Husker this season. Reports indicate a roster full of players that have prepared under their new strength coach to release the beast when opportunity knocks. Here are some examples.
From 1890 to today, check out a recap of every Husker football game ever played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.