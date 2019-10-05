COUNCIL BLUFFS — After a rough 1-3 start to the season that included Iowa Western’s first in-season, three-game losing streak since 2009, the Reivers decided to fix their problems off the field.

That has resulted in success on the field after last week’s 30-point win at Dodge City and was most apparent Saturday at Titan Stadium in the Reivers’ 52-0 rout of conference foe Ellsworth.

ZaQuandre White rushed for 148 yards on 18 carries, and the Iowa Western defense held the Panthers to 56 yards of total offense as the Reivers ended their two-game home losing streak.

The Iowa Western offense gobbled up 485 yards.

Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said the win was the most complete effort by his team all season, and he got a chance to get players into the game who don’t normally see action.

“I wouldn’t say it was a perfect game, but it was good for these guys. We got everybody into the game or as many guys as we could get into the game. I think in all three phases we made some plays,” Strohmeier said.

It was the first shutout the Reivers have posted since a 37-0 win over Ellsworth in 2016. Iowa Western improved to 13-1 all time against the Panthers.

Strohmeier said the turnaround the past two weeks is due to the work the team is doing early in the week.

“I think part of it is coming with some confidence there, and I think it all goes back to how we practice and prepare. It’s been a lot better the last few weeks than it has in those weeks when we maybe didn’t come out on the victory end,” he said.

There was a local flavor in the win.

Council Bluffs St. Albert graduate Tyler Blaha hauled in two touchdown passes, and Council Bluffs Lewis Central alumnus Josh Simmons grabbed a 12-yard strike from Cam Thomas in the second quarter that put the Reivers up 28-0 with one second remaining before halftime.

Both registered their first touchdowns in an Iowa Western uniform.

Blaha said the key to the improvement the past two weeks has been team camaraderie.

“I think in the past couple of weeks we really came together more as a team. The energy we come with every day is a lot better than it was. Losing helped us in the long run because it kind of woke us up,” Blaha said.

Simmons said he thinks the team is finally moving in the right direction.

“We’re definitely going down the right track,” Simmons said. “We started off a little rough. A few things weren’t clicking, but now we’re clicking on all cylinders, and we’re getting this thing turned around.”

The Reivers (3-3 overall, 1-1 ICCAC) opened the scoring on their first drive of the game after going 64 yards in seven plays.

White capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run to put Iowa Western up 7-0. It was White’s team-leading sixth rushing score of the season.

Iowa Western travels to Independence next weekend.

Ellsworth (1-5, 0-1)................0 0 0 0— 0

At Iowa Western (3-3, 1-1)......7 21 17 7—52

IW: ZaQuandre White 22 run (Chase Contreraz kick)

IW: Tyler Blaha 18 pass from Cam Thomas (Contreraz kick)

IW: Sheldon Cage 14 run (Contreraz kick)

IW: Josh Simmons 12 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)

IW: Blaha 15 pass from Thomas (Contreraz kick)

IW: FG Contreraz 22

IW: Fitzroy Gardner 19 fumble return (Contreraz kick)

IW: Shelton Applewhite, Jr. 2 run (Contreraz kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: E, Marice Whitlock 9-46, Kionte Blakely 2-16, Kvonte Baker 4-11, Team 2-11, Logan Ward 2-4, Jaron Early 6-2, Nascier Borden 2-(minus 1), Shaundarious Kimbrough 7-(minus 7), AJ Payne 16-(minus 25). IW, ZaQuandre White 18-148, Sheldon Cage 15-82, Cam Thomas 3-33, Shelton Applewhite, Jr. 4-9.

Passing: E, Payne 1-5-1 (minus 1). IW: Thomas 13-23-0 138, Applewhite 5-7-0 75, Braydon Aker 0-1-0 0.

Receiving: E, Whitlock 1-(minus 1). IW: Blaha 6-75, Samuel Ingoli 2-36, White 1-19, Marcus Rogers 1-18, Josh Simmons 2-16, Deshon Stoudemire 2-13, JaVonte’ Richardson 1-11, Zion Perry 1-11, Luke Waters 1-7, Richie Griglione 1-7.

Tackles (solo-assists): E, Keegan Glaus 6-2, Julian Baldi 6-2, Derrick Maxwell 7-1, Matt Bigley 5-2. IW, Tre Leslie III 5-1, Almosse Titi 3-2, Devin Drew 3-2.

