FORT DODGE, Iowa — Penalties, mental mistakes and turnovers Saturday resulted in the Iowa Western football team’s first loss of the season at Iowa Central, a 28-26 setback.

The Reivers racked up 114 penalty yards after being flagged 11 times in the game. They also suffered two interceptions and were unable to force any Iowa Central turnovers.

Despite the miscues, the NJCAA No. 2 Reivers had their chances. Down 28-20 with less than three minutes to play, Iowa Western pulled within 28-26 after quarterback Cam Thomas found Corey Reed on a 9-yard TD pass.

But the 2-point conversion failed after Thomas was stopped short of the goal line on a run-pass option play.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

The Reivers had yet another opportunity to escape Fort Dodge with a win moments later. Following a failed onside kick attempt, the defense forced a three-and-out. As Iowa Central was lining up to punt with a little more than a minute remaining, Iowa Western was flagged for leaping over the punt shield, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that allowed Iowa Central to run out the clock.

Iowa Western’s 10-year streak of winning the Kinney Cup ended with the loss.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t make the plays, and they did,” Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot, but you’ve got to give credit to them. I knew they were going to be ready to go. Everybody’s game is their national championship game against us. Everybody wants to knock us off.

“It wasn’t that we weren’t ready to play. We had some crucial penalties on special teams. We had some crucial mistakes offensively and some busted plays defensively. It wasn’t our day.”

The Reivers outgained the Tritons 462-298. They also had a successful day running the ball, netting 327 yards rushing. Sophomore running back ZaQuandre White finished with 274 yards on 20 carries, good for 13.7 yards per carry. Redshirt freshman Brian Snead added 50 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns.

Iowa Western (1-1)...........10 7 0 9—26

At Iowa Central (1-1)........12 6 3 7—28

IW: FG Chase Contreraz 44

IC: FG Colin Swygman 35

IC: Safety

IC: Demarcus Irons 7 run (Swygman kick)

IW: Brian Snead 9 run (Contreraz kick)

IW: Snead 3 run (Contreraz kick)

IC: Irons 10 run (PAT failed)

IC: FG Swygman 37

IW: FG Contreraz 36

IC: Terrell Carey 22 pass from Irons (Swygman kick)

IW: Corey Reed 9 pass from Cam Thomas (run failed)

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106