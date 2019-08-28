Iowa receiver Oliver Martin granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday's opener against Miami (Ohio).
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes said Wednesday that Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten.
Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High, caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018. But a change at offensive coordinator and a desire to return home led Martin to transfer to Iowa this summer.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week Martin would play if he was ruled eligible for this weekend's game.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)
Where: Boulder, Colorado, Folsom Field
2018 record: 5-7 (2-7 Pac-12)
Northern Illinois Huskies
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 8-6 (6-2 MAC), Boca Raton Bowl (lost to UAB)
Where: Champaign, Illinois, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 13-1 (8-1 Big Ten), Rose Bowl (beat Washington)
When: Oct. 5, 2:30 or 3 p.m.
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 9-5 (8-1 Big Ten), Holiday Bowl (beat Utah)
Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota, TCF Bank Stadium
2018 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten), Quick Lane Bowl (beat Georgia Tech)
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)
NU's record against: 8-9-3
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana, Ross-Ade Stadium
2018 record: 6-7 (5-4 Big Ten), Music City Bowl (lost to Auburn)
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten), Pinstripe Bowl (beat Miami)
Where: College Park, Maryland, Maryland Stadium
2018 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten), Outback Bowl (beat Mississippi State)
