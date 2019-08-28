Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

FOOTBALL

Iowa receiver Oliver Martin granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Michigan

Oliver Martin

Oliver Martin caught 11 passes for Michigan last season, but he'll be eligible for Iowa in 2019 after transferring in the offseason.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday's opener against Miami (Ohio).

The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes said Wednesday that Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten.

Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High, caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018. But a change at offensive coordinator and a desire to return home led Martin to transfer to Iowa this summer.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week Martin would play if he was ruled eligible for this weekend's game.

