Hawkeyes would like to see consistency to go along with their football trophies

IOWA CITY — A stroll through the front lobby of Iowa’s football complex reveals some truth to the joke the Hawkeyes have been telling lately.
They might have a future in interior decorating.
Parts of the three-year-old Hansen Football Performance Center were laid out before the current group arrived. A floor-to-ceiling wall holds the 2010 Orange Bowl trophy along with other hardware like Big Ten title trophies from 2002 and 2004. A timeline of program exploits runs along another wall, with an empty spot at the end.
But look to the middle of the room and you will see what players observe when they arrive. There’s the Cy-Hawk trophy, which Iowa has displayed inside a black wooden case for three straight years with wins over Iowa State. Ditto for Floyd of Rosedale (Minnesota) and the Heroes trophy (Nebraska).
“We take every game serious, but we take trophy games more than serious sometimes,” Iowa linebacker Amani Jones said. “You want the facility to look pretty.”
Iowa embraces its rivalry games and is among the few schools to list the official rivalry names on its schedule online. Players get up for those matchups more for the prestige and tradition rather than for a personal grudge.
That includes the Huskers, who Iowa beat 28-20, 40-10 and 56-14 in the Mike Riley era.
“We’re not focused on past wins,” senior safety Jake Gervase said. “It’s a rivalry game for a reason and we know we’re going to get their best shot every time we play them and we gotta bring our best shot.
“We take pride in keeping the trophy in our building for the whole year and it’s been fun doing that the last couple years.”
But if the Hawkeyes have been consistent in recent trophy games — they have also lost the Heartland trophy to Wisconsin in five of the past six seasons — they are coming off a 2017 campaign that was anything but steady.
Iowa’s best games stacked up with some of the best nationally. A 55-24 demolition of third-ranked Ohio State. A 44-41 overtime win over rising Iowa State. A 21-19 loss to No. 4 Penn State that would have ended with a win if not for a 7-yard touchdown as time expired on fourth-and-goal.
But it’s the other outcomes that left the Hawkeyes vowing not to cut any corners in the offseason. A disjointed 17-10 overtime loss to Northwestern sealed when tight end Noah Fant, an Omaha South product, dropped an open pass on fourth-and-3 that could have gone for the tying score. Wisconsin held Kirk Ferentz’s team to 66 total yards in a 38-14 defeat. And 60,544 showed up in Iowa City to witness a 24-15 clunker against Purdue.
“I think it was just finishing,” safety Amani Hooker said. “We came out and fought hard every game. But we just didn’t finish out most games. The games we did finish, obviously a good thing. But we’re working toward finishing everything. We’re all stepping up in the film room and we’re all just putting in the work right now. It’s going to show up in the fall.”
Added defense end Anthony Nelson: “You can combat the down weeks and down games with good preparation. Then you can have a good week and create a good week with preparation. It’s just about how we practice and how we prepare.”
The offense was perhaps most unpredictable. With a new coordinator (Brian Ferentz), quarterback (then-sophomore Nate Stanley) and group of receivers, Iowa scored either less than 19 points or more than 44 in all but two of its regular-season games.
Now? The band is back — including Fant and another budding star at tight end in sophomore T.J. Hockenson (24 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns). The only big change comes at running back, where 5-foot-11, 221-pound sophomore Toren Young (193 yards on 45 carries) is primed to take the feature role after Akrum Wadley’s graduation.
The defense, conversely, will have a new look compared to the unit that led the country in interceptions (11) and tied for 17th in scoring defense (19.9 points per game) a year ago. All-America cornerback Josh Jackson declared early for the NFL draft and fellow corner Manny Rugamba left the team in the offseason. All three starting linebackers graduated, led by one of the best players in program history in middle linebacker Josey Jewell (his 136 tackles were 10th most nationally in 2017).
Jones, a junior, said trust is building in the secondary. And with junior Kristian Welch and sophomore Nick Niemann, fans worrying about the outgoing talent might not be for long.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
“You’ll be surprised; I think that’s all I have to say,” Jones said. “You’ll be surprised. You can doubt us, but just be ready to be surprised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.