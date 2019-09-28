Baylor beats Iowa St 23-21 on FG after blowing 20-point lead

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule passed on a field goal try early in Iowa State’s huge fourth-quarter comeback because redshirt freshman John Mayers had badly missed a kick in the first half.
After the Bears blew the rest of their 20-point lead, Rhule faced another decision from the same distance as the early miss — 38 yards — only this time it was into the wind, with less than half a minute left, and his team down one.
“I was just kind of reluctant just because of the wind and all that stuff. I didn’t want to keep putting the kid out there,” Rhule said. “But you know what? To his credit, he went out there and made that kick.”
Charlie Brewer answered the last of three fourth-quarter TD drives engineered by Brock Purdy, taking the Bears 54 yards in 14 plays. Among the three third-down conversions was a 10-yard run by Brewer on third-and-9 and completions of 15 and 13 yards to Tyquan Thornton.
After an Iowa State timeout, Mayers touched off a wild celebration as the Bears (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) extended their best start in three years under Rhule and won their sixth straight game going back to last season. It’s the longest active winning streak in the Big 12.
“Best one of my life so far, I think,” Mayers said. “It was good to have to get another chance because a lot of times you don’t as a kicker. The offense did a heck of a job to get the ball down there, and I was glad to get an opportunity.”
The Bears won their conference opener for a second straight season, but this one was against a team that started the season in the Top 25 rather than league doormat Kansas.
Despite Purdy’s stirring comeback, the Cyclones (2-2, 0-1) couldn’t finish on one of the hottest days in program history — a game-time temperature of 93 degrees with a heat index just shy of 100.
Iowa State dropped its Big 12 opener for the 16th time in 18 seasons — including all four under coach Matt Campbell.
“Gotta make a play,” Campbell said of Baylor’s winning drive. “It’s the story of our two losses. The story of our two wins, we made plays. The story of our two losses, in the heat of the moment, we’ve got to make a play.”
