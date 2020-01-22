...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta joined the College Football Playoff selection committee last year.
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta has been chosen as the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Barta will replace Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens, who served as chairman and de facto spokesman for the committee the last two seasons. Barta was appointed to the selection committee in January 2019.
Three new members of the selection committee were also appointed Wednesday for three-year terms: former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George, who replaces Mullens.
Also cycling off the committee are former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris University President Chris Howard, a former football player at Air Force.
Urschel was an All-American guard at Penn State before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round in 2014. He retired after three years and is now enrolled at MIT, pursuing a Ph.D in applied mathematics.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Purdue
Central Michigan
South Dakota State
Cincinnati
Northwestern
Illinois
Rutgers
Ohio State
Penn State
Iowa
Wisconsin
Minnesota
