In first-ever D-I meeting, Creighton sweeps UNO; Jays coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth earns 350th win

No. 17 Creighton swept UNO in the first Division I meeting between the two schools Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena.
The Jays (4-2), aided by their disruptive serving game, jumped out to fast starts in both of the first two games. They had to battle back from behind for much of the third set, but they were able to secure the 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 victory.
Transfer Erica Kostelac led CU with 10 kills. The Jays got seven kills from sophomore Jaela Zimmerman and six from redshirt freshman Keeley Davis.
Junior Claire Leonard finished with a team-best nine kills for UNO (5-3), which struggled to find its rhythm until the third set. The Mavs jumped out to a 6-1 lead in Game 3 and forced CU to call a timeout when they made it 15-10.
But UNO committed a few too many unforced errors after CU had rallied to tie it at 19-all.
The Mavs and Jays will both play doubleheaders against Drake and No. 12 Washington at D.J. Sokol Arena Saturday. The action begins at 10 a.m.
