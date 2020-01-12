Nebraska walk-on lineman Mitchell Balenger is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.
Originally from Leonardtown, Maryland, Balenger announced his decision Twitter. He originally walked on as part of the 2018 recruiting class. He redshirted in 2018 and did not appear in a 2019 game.
Including 2020 walk-ons, NU still has 13 walk-on offensive linemen on its 2020 roster. That's in addition to 18 scholarship linemen.
Bladen Bayless
Nate Boerkircher
Baylor Brannen
Elliott Brown
Casey Doernemann
Broc Douglass
Isaac Gifford
Ty Hahn
Isaiah Harris
Ashton Hausmann
Braden Klover
Trevin Luben
Keegan Menning
Mason Nieman
Eli Simonson
Grant Tagge
Xavier Trevino
