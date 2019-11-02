Adrian Martinez

Earlier this week, Adrian Martinez said he expects to play today against Purdue.

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who dazzled last week against Indiana — did not make the trip for Saturday's game at Purdue. 

NU's four quarterbacks are Adrian Martinez, Noah Vedral, Andrew Bunch and Matt Masker. Martinez expects to play today after missing the last two games. 

McCaffrey got injured late in the Indiana game. 

More quick hits from pregame: 

» Sophomore safety Cam Taylor-Britt did not make the trip to West Lafayette. His likely replacement in the defensive backfield will be Eric Lee or Eli Sullivan. 

» Watch NU's offensive line today, as right guard Boe Wilson — who missed the last part of the Indiana game — is a little banged up. If he doesn't start, look for Trent Hixson to play on the right side and Broc Bando to play on the left. 

» Senior wideout Jaron Woodyard didn't make the trip. Neither did running back Wyatt Mazour, who spent last week in a walking boot. 

» Nebraska's defensive line likes its drill work. The Husker linemen gather around the padded portion of the goalpost and take turns smacking it with two hands, then shucking the pad as if to look for a ball carrier. Coach Tony Tuioti then puts players through a series of drills with cones. 

» Purdue's star receiver Rondale Moore is out for today's game.

