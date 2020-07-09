Johnson

Zachary Johnson is doing a nice job both catching and hitting this American Legion season for the Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).

Millard North owes a debt of gratitude to one of Zachary Johnson’s first little league coaches.

He’s the guy who saw Johnson’s potential as a catcher.

"He threw the gear at me and told me to catch," Johnson said. "I really took to it and it’s basically the only position I’ve ever played."

Johnson is doing a nice job both catching and hitting this American Legion season for the Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North). He is batting .485 and has 23 RBIs for the 15-2 squad.

"Zachary is a great example of how far you can go by working hard," coach Dave Cork said. "He’s come a long way since his days as a freshman."

Johnson, one of 11 seniors on Cork’s team, didn’t exactly impress in his first varsity season.

"He was hitting about .150," the coach said. "I really didn’t know if he was going to make it."

Johnson worked hard to improve and made that freshman squad before playing on the junior varsity as a sophomore. He made the varsity team last year and would have done the same this spring if the season hadn’t been canceled due to the coronavirus.

"We had so many seniors this year we really felt like we could have made a run at a state title," he said. "That was really disappointing."

Johnson — and the rest of his teammates — used that down time to prepare for the Legion season.

"We’ve all been working hard the past three to four months," he said. "Hitting the weights and just getting ready."

Legion teams were allowed to begin practicing June 1 and start playing games June 18. Though the Mustangs lost their opener to Waverly, they have gone 15-1 since.

That includes championship runs through the Salina (Kansas) Wood-Bat tournament and last week’s Elkhorn tournament.

Johnson put on a show at the Salina tourney, belting three home runs. He had two in one game and another the next day.

"I did really well down there," he said. "I let my bat do the talking."

Cork said the Mustangs’ strong start is the result of a true team effort.

"Everybody is contributing," he said. "Our pitching has been solid and we don’t have an easy out in our batting order."

Leading that pitching staff is Lev Denenberg (4-0) and Mason Weber (3-0).

"We’ve got a lot of pitching depth," Cork said. "And since we didn’t have a spring season, everybody is pretty fresh."

Johnson said he has been proud to play for Millard North, a school that fielded one of the state’s best teams ever. The Mustangs went 35-0 in 2005, the last Class A squad to go unbeaten.

"We all know that we have standards to live up to," he said. "All of the seniors are thinking about that this summer."

After the Legion season, Johnson will have more baseball to play. He’ll compete collegiately at Missouri University of Science and Technology — formerly Missouri Rolla — while studying to be a veterinarian.

"Zachary is a smart kid and I know he’ll do well there," Cork said. "He’s worked hard here at Millard North and he’s got a really bright future ahead of him."

