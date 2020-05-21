Volleyball and rodeo are more youth sports that can begin practice June 1 and competition June 18, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday.

The state is using standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which differ by sport from those released this week by the sports medicine advisory committee of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Previously, youth baseball and softball were on the June 1/June 18 timetable and schools could begin using weight rooms and gyms for strength and conditioning on June 1.

The handout provided Thursday at the governor’s daily briefing listed dance, swimming and track and field as non-contact sports; baseball, softball and volleyball as limited contact; and basketball, cheerleading, football, soccer and wrestling as contact sports. The handout did not include golf and tennis, which have been allowed in the state for all ages with social distancing guidelines since the onset of the state’s directed health measures.

The National Federation listed as low risk most track events, swimming, golf, cross country and sideline cheerleading. Moderate risks are basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, the remaining track events and 7-on-7 football. Higher risks are football, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance.

“I will be discussing the new guidelines with our staff and board very soon," Nebraska School Activities Association Executive Director Jay Bellar said Thursday. “I’m looking over the table from the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics now and I need to process the information so we can get out information to our schools as soon as possible.”

Rodeo has greater visibility this year in the state because the national high school finals are set for Lincoln in July.

The NSAA has formed a COVID-19 advisory committee that met Tuesday and plans to meet every Tuesday on Zoom to recommend best practices and offer guidance to the NSAA Board of Directors on strategies for NSAA member schools to consider for athletic and activity participation amid the pandemic.

The committee includes Dr. Adi Pour, the Douglas County Health Department director, and Kody Maffett of Omaha from the NSAA’s sports medicine advisory committee.

From the NSAA board are Bob Reznicek of Boys Town, Dan Keyser of Sutherland and Kathi Wieskamp of the Lincoln Public Schools. Other committee members are Alan Garey of Medicine Valley and Nolan Beyer of the Millard Public Schools (both former NSAA board members); Matt Miltenberger, the governor’s chief of staff; Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director; Glen Koski, athletic director at Gering; William McCallister, West Point-Beemer superintendent; Jay Bellar, NSAA Executive Director; Jennifer Schwartz, NSAA Associate Director; and NSAA legal counsel Rex Schultze.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball championship day

1 of 80