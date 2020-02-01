Moments after the West Point-Beemer coach and his wrestlers were handed the championship trophy at the first girls state tournament, Maxwell was reflecting on the road to get to that point. “It’s been a long time coming,” Ray Maxwell said.
The Cadets had three champions as part of 11 scorers in running away with the team title. And for two seniors who capped their careers with state medals — 152-pound Brithany Cervantes and Estefania Barragan at 182 — it was the ultimate payoff.
“Those two girls started with me four years ago as freshmen,” Maxwell said. “Now they’re seniors and they get to walk away with a state trophy, so I’m thrilled for them.”
Barragan won three matches — all by pin — for the gold medal in her bracket. Teammates Naydeli Medina (138 pounds) and Saige Miserez (145) gave the Cadets a trio of individual winners to go with the school’s first state team title in athletics.
Schuyler was the only other team in the field with more than one champion. Carla Chacon won the 132-pound bracket, while Evelyn Guzman was the gold medalist at 160 for the Warriors, who finished second in the team race.
The event, which drew a nearly full gym at York High School, was organized by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Girls wrestling is not yet a sanctioned sport by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association, although a vote on a pair of girls wrestling proposals will happen in April.
Maxwell said he hopes Saturday’s tournament is the springboard to bigger things in the sport’s future.
“I hope that lets girls in Nebraska see that there is some reward for their hard work,” Maxwell said. “Activities like today is what will help make these big strides. It was an awesome event.”
Team scoring: West Point-Beemer 182, Schuyler 93, Amherst 74, South Sioux City 72, Platteview 48.5, Omaha Northwest 44, Fremont 40, Omaha South 36, Bridgeport 30, Nebraska City 30, Kearney 29, North Bend 28, Elkhorn 27, Pierce 26, Twin Loup 25.5, Chadron 24, High Plains 24, Omaha Bryan, BRLD 22, Tekamah-Herman 20, Winnebago 20, Wisner-Pilger 20, Bellevue West 19, Crofton-Bloomfield 18, Wauneta-Palisade 18, Battle Creek 17, Dundy County-Stratton 14, Cedar Bluffs 13, Paxton 13, Fort Calhoun 11, Medicine Valley 11, Weeping Water 6, Pender 2, Johnson County Central 1, Ansley-Litchfield 0, Harvard 0, Minden 0, Omaha Central 0.
Six individual winners paced Class A No. 3 Omaha Central to the team title of the Jesse Greise SkyHawk Invitational Saturday at Omaha Skutt.
The Eagles had bracket champions in Emilio Haynes (120 pounds), Ryan Turner (126), Gabe Grice (132), Justin Davis (170), Orenthei Everett II (220) and heavyweight Jacob Frezell.
Host Skutt, ranked No. 2 in Class B, got golds from Zac Ourada (106), Joey Orsi (145), Nicholas Stoltenberg (152), Connor Drahota (160) and Eli Jansen (195) in a runner-up team finish.
Team scores: Omaha Central 230.5, Omaha Skutt 172.5, Elkhorn South 149.5, Omaha North 117, Lincoln North Star 109.5, Lincoln Southwest 73, Boys Town 67.5.
Bracket champions: 106: Zac Ourada, Omaha Skutt. 113: Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest. 120: Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central. 126: Ryan Turner, Omaha Central. 132: Gabe Grice, Omaha Central. 138: Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South. 145: Joey Orsi, Omaha Skutt. 152: Nicholas Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt. 160: Connor Drahota, Omaha Skutt. 170: Justin Davis, Omaha Central. 182: Henry Thomsen, Elkhorn South. 195: Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt. 220: Orenthei Everett II, Omaha Central. 285: Jacob Frezell, Omaha Central.
Hastings takes Monarch crown
Class B No. 1 Hastings rode bonus points to the title at the Monarch Duals on Saturday at Papillion-La Vista.
Six of the Tigers’ eight wins in the championship dual against host Papio generated bonus points, which was more than enough in a 40-29 victory. Included in those victories were three pins, a pair of forfeits and a major decision as Hastings knocked off the Class A No. 9 Monarchs.
It was the second win over a ranked opponent on the day for the Tigers, who also beat Class A No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South 39-26 earlier in the day.
Wrestlers make their way through semifinal rounds on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Nancy Gallaway cheers for her daughter Reagan of Amherst wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Emma Lopez watches matches Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Pierce wrestling coaches Sonia Legate, left, and Les Painter yell instructions to their athlete Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Weeping Water's Makayla Regler warms up by jump roping Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Capri Woster, left, and her sister Kylie wrestle during a break in the action Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer's Brithany Cervantes, left, consoles teammate Nancy Lemus after a loss on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer girls head wrestling coach Ray Maxwell yells instructions to his wrestler Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer's Kailey Pena, top, defeats Nebraska City's Pacie Lee on to earn third place in the 126 pound weight class Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Norm Manstedt, left, talks with all of the finalists and gives them the rundown of how the finals will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Kearney's Flavia Nagatani, left, wrestles Chadron's Paige Denke on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Nagatani won the 106 pound weight class.
Amherst's Reagan Gallaway celebrates her victory over West Point- Beemer's Katy Figueroa to win the 120 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Nancy Gallaway, right, hugs her daughter Reagan of Amherst after winning the 120 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke, top, pins Platteview's Pheonix Jensen to win the 126 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Schuyler's Carla Chacon defeats Platteview's Kaylee Burkhart to win the 132 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora slams West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Zamora won the 170 pound state title.
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora celebrates her state title at the 170 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan defeats Hemingford's Emma Gomez to win the 182 pound state title Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan celebrates her state title win on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Parents, coaches and family members of wrestlers photograph podium finishers Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
