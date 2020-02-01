Wrestling top picture

Moments after the West Point-Beemer coach and his wrestlers were handed the championship trophy at the first girls state tournament, Maxwell was reflecting on the road to get to that point. “It’s been a long time coming,” Ray Maxwell said.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Ray Maxwell couldn’t help but get a little nostalgic Saturday night.

Moments after the West Point-Beemer coach and his wrestlers were handed the championship trophy at the first girls state tournament, Maxwell was reflecting on the road to get to that point.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Maxwell said.

The Cadets had three champions as part of 11 scorers in running away with the team title. And for two seniors who capped their careers with state medals — 152-pound Brithany Cervantes and Estefania Barragan at 182 — it was the ultimate payoff.

“Those two girls started with me four years ago as freshmen,” Maxwell said. “Now they’re seniors and they get to walk away with a state trophy, so I’m thrilled for them.”

Barragan won three matches — all by pin — for the gold medal in her bracket. Teammates Naydeli Medina (138 pounds) and Saige Miserez (145) gave the Cadets a trio of individual winners to go with the school’s first state team title in athletics.

Estefania Barragan

West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan celebrates her state title win. Barragan won three matches — all by pin — for the gold.

Schuyler was the only other team in the field with more than one champion. Carla Chacon won the 132-pound bracket, while Evelyn Guzman was the gold medalist at 160 for the Warriors, who finished second in the team race.

The event, which drew a nearly full gym at York High School, was organized by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Girls wrestling is not yet a sanctioned sport by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association, although a vote on a pair of girls wrestling proposals will happen in April.

Maxwell said he hopes Saturday’s tournament is the springboard to bigger things in the sport’s future.

“I hope that lets girls in Nebraska see that there is some reward for their hard work,” Maxwell said. “Activities like today is what will help make these big strides. It was an awesome event.”

Team scoring: West Point-Beemer 182, Schuyler 93, Amherst 74, South Sioux City 72, Platteview 48.5, Omaha Northwest 44, Fremont 40, Omaha South 36, Bridgeport 30, Nebraska City 30, Kearney 29, North Bend 28, Elkhorn 27, Pierce 26, Twin Loup 25.5, Chadron 24, High Plains 24, Omaha Bryan, BRLD 22, Tekamah-Herman 20, Winnebago 20, Wisner-Pilger 20, Bellevue West 19, Crofton-Bloomfield 18, Wauneta-Palisade 18, Battle Creek 17, Dundy County-Stratton 14, Cedar Bluffs 13, Paxton 13, Fort Calhoun 11, Medicine Valley 11, Weeping Water 6, Pender 2, Johnson County Central 1, Ansley-Litchfield 0, Harvard 0, Minden 0, Omaha Central 0.

Bracket champions: 106: Flavia Nagatani, Kearney. 113: Callie Witt, North Bend. 120: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst. 126: Jerzie Menke, Bridgeport. 132: Carla Chacon, Schuyler. 138: Naydeli Medina, West Point-Beemer. 145: Saige Miserez, West Point-Beemer. 152: Ally Micheel, Twin Loup. 160: Eveyln Guzman, Schuyler. 170: Ardiana Zamora, South Sioux City. 182: Estefania Barragan, West Point-Beemer. 195: Zerian George, Winnebago. 220: Madison Martinez, Fremont. 285: Skylar Mutchler, Wisner-Pilger.

Omaha Central wins Skutt Invite

Six individual winners paced Class A No. 3 Omaha Central to the team title of the Jesse Greise SkyHawk Invitational Saturday at Omaha Skutt.

The Eagles had bracket champions in Emilio Haynes (120 pounds), Ryan Turner (126), Gabe Grice (132), Justin Davis (170), Orenthei Everett II (220) and heavyweight Jacob Frezell.

Host Skutt, ranked No. 2 in Class B, got golds from Zac Ourada (106), Joey Orsi (145), Nicholas Stoltenberg (152), Connor Drahota (160) and Eli Jansen (195) in a runner-up team finish.

Team scores: Omaha Central 230.5, Omaha Skutt 172.5, Elkhorn South 149.5, Omaha North 117, Lincoln North Star 109.5, Lincoln Southwest 73, Boys Town 67.5.

Bracket champions: 106: Zac Ourada, Omaha Skutt. 113: Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest. 120: Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central. 126: Ryan Turner, Omaha Central. 132: Gabe Grice, Omaha Central. 138: Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South. 145: Joey Orsi, Omaha Skutt. 152: Nicholas Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt. 160: Connor Drahota, Omaha Skutt. 170: Justin Davis, Omaha Central. 182: Henry Thomsen, Elkhorn South. 195: Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt. 220: Orenthei Everett II, Omaha Central. 285: Jacob Frezell, Omaha Central.

Hastings takes Monarch crown

Class B No. 1 Hastings rode bonus points to the title at the Monarch Duals on Saturday at Papillion-La Vista.

Six of the Tigers’ eight wins in the championship dual against host Papio generated bonus points, which was more than enough in a 40-29 victory. Included in those victories were three pins, a pair of forfeits and a major decision as Hastings knocked off the Class A No. 9 Monarchs.

It was the second win over a ranked opponent on the day for the Tigers, who also beat Class A No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South 39-26 earlier in the day.

Photos: NSWCA girls high school wrestling tournament

1 of 20

nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781

twitter.com/nickrubek

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started