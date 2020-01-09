The state’s top team was locked and loaded Thursday night.

Emphasis is on loaded.

A full lineup for the first time this season for Class A No. 1 Millard South spelled big problems for fourth-ranked Columbus as the Patriots rolled to a 49-21 win on Senior Night.

“I think there was a little extra magic out there tonight,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said.

The return of sophomore Antrell Taylor — the top-ranked 145-pounder in Class A — situated a Millard South lineup that had been adjusted during his absence.

Taylor missed the first month of the season after an arm injury suffered in the state football playoffs, but he showed no signs of rust in a 22-7 technical fall over Levin Bloomquist.

“He didn’t skip a beat,” Olson said. “Anything he wanted, he was going to get.”

All but six of the Patriots’ points Thursday came from ranked wrestlers. Included in that were bonus-point wins from Connor Hoy (220 pounds), Isaac Trumble (285), Caleb Coyle (113), Tyler Antoniak (138), Scott Robertson (152), Blake Smith (160), Ian Byington (182) and Taylor.

Antoniak, ranked No. 1, rolled to an 18-4 major decision over third-ranked Alex Korte in one of the two matches between rated opponents.

But Olson pointed to Millard South’s other two victories as proof that his team was wrestling at a high level.

Third-ranked Joel Adams used a headlock and throw for an overtime win at 120, and Conor Knopick at 132 pounds followed with a decisive 13-6 victory over Tanner Kobza, a showdown between Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, at the weight.

“They were putting it all out on the line,” Olson said. “We had a little extra swagger tonight.”

Millard South had won the previous meeting between the teams 44-30 at the Flatwater Fracas three weeks earlier.

RESULTS

220: Connor Hoy wins by forfeit 12-0. 285: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, wins by forfeit. 106: Adrian Bice, Columbus, pinned Bryce Jackson, :54. 113: Caleb Coyle, Millard South, major dec. Blake Cerny, 15-6. 120: Joel Adams, Millard South, dec. Clay Cerny, 7-2 SV. 126: Andon Stenger, Columbus, dec. Garrett Carbullido, 2-1. 132: Conor Knopick, Millard South, dec. Tanner Kobza, 13-6. 138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, major dec. Alex Korte, 18-4. 145: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, tech. fall Levin Bloomquist, 22-7. 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South pinned Luis Garcia-Gomez, 1:56. 160: Blake Smith, Millard South, pinned Mac Shevlin, 3:01. 170: Blayze Standley, Columbus, pinned Alex White, 2:19. 182: Ian Byington, Millard South, pinned Justin Gaston, 1:07. 195: Kasten Grape, Columbus, pinned Chris Wortman, 1:00.

Lincoln East upends Kearney

Class A No. 2 Lincoln East won nine of the final 10 matches of the dual to erase an early deficit and hand fourth-ranked Kearney a 44-19 loss Thursday night.

The host Spartans won all four matches between ranked opponents, getting pins from Maxx Mayfield (152 pounds) and Brandon Baustert (113), a major decision by Grant Lyman (170) and 4-0 victory from Breckin Sperling (145).

Baustert’s first-period pin over Archer Heelan was a meeting of the top two wrestlers in Class A at 113.

