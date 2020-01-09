...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
WRESTLING
Wrestling roundup: Class A No. 1 Millard South downs No. 4 Columbus on senior night
The return of sophomore Antrell Taylor — the top-ranked 145-pounder in Class A — situated a Millard South lineup that had been adjusted during his absence.
Taylor missed the first month of the season after an arm injury suffered in the state football playoffs, but he showed no signs of rust in a 22-7 technical fall over Levin Bloomquist.
“He didn’t skip a beat,” Olson said. “Anything he wanted, he was going to get.”
All but six of the Patriots’ points Thursday came from ranked wrestlers. Included in that were bonus-point wins from Connor Hoy (220 pounds), Isaac Trumble (285), Caleb Coyle (113), Tyler Antoniak (138), Scott Robertson (152), Blake Smith (160), Ian Byington (182) and Taylor.
Antoniak, ranked No. 1, rolled to an 18-4 major decision over third-ranked Alex Korte in one of the two matches between rated opponents.
But Olson pointed to Millard South’s other two victories as proof that his team was wrestling at a high level.
Third-ranked Joel Adams used a headlock and throw for an overtime win at 120, and Conor Knopick at 132 pounds followed with a decisive 13-6 victory over Tanner Kobza, a showdown between Nos. 2 and 6, respectively, at the weight.
“They were putting it all out on the line,” Olson said. “We had a little extra swagger tonight.”
Millard South had won the previous meeting between the teams 44-30 at the Flatwater Fracas three weeks earlier.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
RESULTS
220: Connor Hoy wins by forfeit 12-0. 285: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, wins by forfeit. 106: Adrian Bice, Columbus, pinned Bryce Jackson, :54. 113: Caleb Coyle, Millard South, major dec. Blake Cerny, 15-6. 120: Joel Adams, Millard South, dec. Clay Cerny, 7-2 SV. 126: Andon Stenger, Columbus, dec. Garrett Carbullido, 2-1. 132: Conor Knopick, Millard South, dec. Tanner Kobza, 13-6. 138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, major dec. Alex Korte, 18-4. 145: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, tech. fall Levin Bloomquist, 22-7. 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South pinned Luis Garcia-Gomez, 1:56. 160: Blake Smith, Millard South, pinned Mac Shevlin, 3:01. 170: Blayze Standley, Columbus, pinned Alex White, 2:19. 182: Ian Byington, Millard South, pinned Justin Gaston, 1:07. 195: Kasten Grape, Columbus, pinned Chris Wortman, 1:00.
Lincoln East upends Kearney
Class A No. 2 Lincoln East won nine of the final 10 matches of the dual to erase an early deficit and hand fourth-ranked Kearney a 44-19 loss Thursday night.
The host Spartans won all four matches between ranked opponents, getting pins from Maxx Mayfield (152 pounds) and Brandon Baustert (113), a major decision by Grant Lyman (170) and 4-0 victory from Breckin Sperling (145).
Baustert’s first-period pin over Archer Heelan was a meeting of the top two wrestlers in Class A at 113.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.