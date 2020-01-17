The wintry weather that's hitting the area all day Friday has caused many changes to the night's Nebraska high school sports schedule.

Below is a running list of affected games that we'll update throughout the day.

Please send any cancellations or postponements to sports@owh.com or pospisil@owh.com

* * *

Basketball

» Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Gross girls canceled

» Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross boys canceled

» Yutan at Malcolm postponed to Jan. 30

» Lakeview at Centennial girls and boys canceled

» Columbus at Lexington girls and boys postponed

» Seward at Schuyler girls and boys postponed

» Crete at York girls and boys postponed

» Adams Central at Grand Island Northwest girls and boys postponed to Tuesday

» Auburn at Fairbury girls and boys postponed

» Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock girls postponed to Feb. 15, boys postponed to Monday

» Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus girls and boys postponed

» David City Aquinas at Grand Island Central Catholic postponed

» Concordia at Wahoo Neumann girls and boys postponed

» Nebraska City Lourdes at Lincoln Lutheran girls and boys postponed to Jan. 21

» Blair at Plattsmouth girls and boys postponed to Monday

» Lincoln North Star at Norfolk girls and boys postponed

» Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius girls and boys postponed

» Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island girls and boys postponed

» Lincoln Northeast at Kearney girls and boys postponed to Feb. 4

» Bellevue West at Omaha Westside boys and girls postponed to Tuesday

» Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon boys postponed to Jan. 21

» Hastings at McCook girls and boys postponed

» Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn Mount Michael postponed

» Twin Loup vs. North Central postponed

» Elgin/Pope John at Stuart postponed

» Creighton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge postponed

» Elkhorn Valley vs. Niobrara-Verdigre postponed

» Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills/Thedford postponed

» Chambers/Wheeler Central vs. Boyd County postponed to Jan. 20

» Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family postponed to Jan. 20

» MUDECAS tournament, girls postponed to Saturday, boys postponed to Monday

» Oakland-Craig at BRLD postponed to Saturday

» Broken Bow at Wood River postponed to Saturday

» South Loup at Maxwell postponed

» Omaha Christian at Brownell-Talbot girls and boys postponed to Jan. 24

Wrestling

» West Holt Invite canceled

» River Cities tournament canceled

Every 2019-20 Nebraska high school state championship team​ so far

1 of 28

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription