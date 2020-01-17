The wintry weather that's hitting the area all day Friday has caused many changes to the night's Nebraska high school sports schedule.
Below is a running list of affected games that we'll update throughout the day.
Please send any cancellations or postponements to sports@owh.com or pospisil@owh.com
* * *
Basketball
» Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Gross girls canceled
» Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross boys canceled
» Yutan at Malcolm postponed to Jan. 30
» Lakeview at Centennial girls and boys canceled
» Columbus at Lexington girls and boys postponed
» Seward at Schuyler girls and boys postponed
» Crete at York girls and boys postponed
» Adams Central at Grand Island Northwest girls and boys postponed to Tuesday
» Auburn at Fairbury girls and boys postponed
» Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock girls postponed to Feb. 15, boys postponed to Monday
» Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus girls and boys postponed
» David City Aquinas at Grand Island Central Catholic postponed
» Concordia at Wahoo Neumann girls and boys postponed
» Nebraska City Lourdes at Lincoln Lutheran girls and boys postponed to Jan. 21
» Blair at Plattsmouth girls and boys postponed to Monday
» Lincoln North Star at Norfolk girls and boys postponed
» Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius girls and boys postponed
» Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island girls and boys postponed
» Lincoln Northeast at Kearney girls and boys postponed to Feb. 4
» Bellevue West at Omaha Westside boys and girls postponed to Tuesday
» Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon boys postponed to Jan. 21
» Hastings at McCook girls and boys postponed
» Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn Mount Michael postponed
» Twin Loup vs. North Central postponed
» Elgin/Pope John at Stuart postponed
» Creighton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge postponed
» Elkhorn Valley vs. Niobrara-Verdigre postponed
» Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills/Thedford postponed
» Chambers/Wheeler Central vs. Boyd County postponed to Jan. 20
» Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family postponed to Jan. 20
» MUDECAS tournament, girls postponed to Saturday, boys postponed to Monday
» Oakland-Craig at BRLD postponed to Saturday
» Broken Bow at Wood River postponed to Saturday
» South Loup at Maxwell postponed
» Omaha Christian at Brownell-Talbot girls and boys postponed to Jan. 24
Wrestling
» West Holt Invite canceled
» River Cities tournament canceled
