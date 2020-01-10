With snow and heavy winds forecasted to impact the Omaha area throughout Friday afternoon and evening, some changes have been to this weekend's Nebraska high school basketball schedule.

Below is a list of affected games that will be updated continuously.

* * *

» Omaha Central at Sioux City East boys canceled

» Bellevue East at Omaha Burke postponed

» Omaha North at Omana Northwest postponed to Feb. 8

» Omaha Bryan at Omaha South postponed to Tuesday

» Blair at Nebraska City canceled

» Beatrice at Seward rescheduled for Saturday, girls at 12:30 p.m. and boys at 2 p.m.

Please send any other canceled or postponed games to sports@owh.com

