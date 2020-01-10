Three sets of Metro Conference girls-boys doubleheaders, all involving Omaha Public Schools teams, were postponed when the district wiped out all activities after school because of a midday snow forecast.
Additionally, Omaha Central’s boys game against Sioux City East in the CNOS Classic — where I was intending to head Friday — was canceled.
Omaha Bryan will visit Omaha South on Tuesday, Omaha North visits Omaha Northwest on Feb. 8 and Bellevue East at Omaha Burke has no makeup date yet.
Many games in southeast Nebraska were postponed or cancelled because of snow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.