Three sets of Metro Conference girls-boys doubleheaders, all involving Omaha Public Schools teams, were postponed when the district wiped out all activities after school because of a midday snow forecast.

Additionally, Omaha Central’s boys game against Sioux City East in the CNOS Classic — where I was intending to head Friday — was canceled.

Omaha Bryan will visit Omaha South on Tuesday, Omaha North visits Omaha Northwest on Feb. 8 and Bellevue East at Omaha Burke has no makeup date yet.

Many games in southeast Nebraska were postponed or cancelled because of snow.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

