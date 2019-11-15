We have a special treat for Nebraska high school football fans on semifinal Friday.
We'll be hosting a live pregame show from Buell Stadium leading up to the Class A semifinals. Thanks to sponsor KB Building Services for supporting us.
The show will start at 3 p.m. and feature prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter breaking down today's games and answering fans' questions. Tweet your questions to @MikeSautterOWH.
The video player at the top of the page will go live once the show begins.
And once the show's over, keep it tuned right here as you can follow coverage from all of the playoff games throughout the state. Scroll down to find the feed of live updates.
And while you're waiting for games to begin, check out some links to our previews below, or head to NEPrepZone.com for complete coverage:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.