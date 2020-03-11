The Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament will be played in Lincoln this week, but the Nebraska School Athletic Association is limiting fan attendance to only immediate family.
The NSAA accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department's recommendation following a Crofton student testing positive for the conoravirus disease after attending the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.
Do you agree with the decision? Vote below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.