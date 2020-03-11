The Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament will be played in Lincoln this week, but the Nebraska School Athletic Association is limiting fan attendance to only immediate family.

The NSAA accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department's recommendation following a Crofton student testing positive for the conoravirus disease after attending the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

Do you agree with the decision? Vote below:

Was limiting attendance at the Nebraska high school boys state tournament the right decision?​

You voted:

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep basketball state championship covers since 2005.

1 of 30

jlanderson@owh.com, 402-444-1108

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started