Virtual high school track meets provide motivation and 'closure' for athletes, coaches

Track athletes had their season taken away by school closings for the coronavirus pandemic, but Holdrege coach Kirk Petit is giving them an opportunity to compete in virtual meets.
Petit is compiling verified marks from training sessions for these meets, which he started with the Greater Nebraska Open Virtual Track Meet. Its best time was the 5:38.1 in the girls 1,600 by Scottsbluff junior Brooke Holzworth, who was sixth in Class B cross country last fall.
Scottsbluff, Omaha Skutt, Gretna, Gering, North Platte and Holdrege participated. Events are the individual 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters and two “relays” — the medley relay, in which a school can combine one time in the 400, two from the 800 and one from the 1,600 from different runners timed separated; and the 3,200 relay with four separate individual 800 times.
“I sent this out to some of the top coaches, east and west, in the state to see if they would be interested in participating,” Petit said. “So far the participation has been based on word of mouth.
“It is open to any athlete who wishes to join. All they have to do is send me or their coach the verified performance and I will put it in the results. It has been a great way for athletes and coaches to stay in contact through the pandemic doing something they both enjoy.”
Petit said he took the idea from the road running world that is putting on virtual 5- and 10-kilometer races.
“I figured this could be adapted for high school track as a way for athletes who were still training to be able to ‘compete,’” he said. “For some it is used as a motivator and for the seniors it is a way to provide a little closure in an otherwise difficult season.”
The next meet is underway, he said. Performances through Friday will count. Marks need to be submitted to Petit at kirk.petit@dusters.org.
The Nebraska School Activities Association’s organized practice rules are in effect through May 26. No more than three students can be under direct supervision of a sponsor. If more than one group is practicing at the same time, it’s considered an organized practice.
Event leaders from the Greater Nebraska Open Virtual Track Meet:
Boys 400: Alex Kennedy, Omaha Skutt, 56.52. 800: Tayler Kleinow, North Platte, 2:09.8. 1,600: Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna, 4:53.1. 3,200: Alex Rice, Skutt, 11:17.7. Medley relay: Gering, 10:48.3. 3,200 relay: North Platte, 8:51.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.