Lincoln Pius X is no longer a hurdle Omaha Skutt has to clear to win a state basketball championship.
The Thunderbolts have moved up to Class A after winning the 2019 Class B title. Pius twice defeated Skutt in overtime last season, handing the SkyHawks a 62-59 heartbreaker in the state semifinals.
Those 2019 losses created plenty of incentive for the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks on Tuesday night as they made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 1:12 to pull away for a 63-54 win over Top 10 No. 7 Pius.
Senior guard Tyson Gordon led the 15-0 SkyHawks with 26 points and seven rebounds. Junior center Luke Skar chipped in with 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field while fellow junior Charlie Fletcher added 14 by making 5 of 10 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.
Kolbe Rada led the 12-3 Thunderbolts with 17 points. Charlie Hoiberg and Mitchell Sebek both scored 11 points for Pius.
“This was a big win for us,” Gordon said. “Not just because of last year, but because it’s Pius. The past two years we’ve come as close as you can get to winning a state title. Nothing else matters except that.”
The SkyHawks lost to York in double overtime in the 2018 Class B championship game before falling in the ’19 semis. Gordon is a four-year starter for the SkyHawks, even as a freshman when Skutt didn’t make it to state.
“Any time Skutt and Pius play, it’s a big game,” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “These are two teams that play the game the right way. It was nice to play them coming off our (River Cities) conference tournament because you can’t have a letdown against these guys.”
The SkyHawks were able to shoot all of those free throws before a near-capacity crowd of 1,400 at Skutt because they scratched out a seven-point lead twice in the fourth quarter.
The lead allowed Skutt to run valuable minutes off the game clock and keep the high-flying Pius offense in check.
Gordon was the guy doing a lot of the dribbling to take those precious minutes off the clock at the end of the second and third quarters, as well as early in the final eight minutes.
The 6-foot-3 senior, who will play football at North Dakota State in the fall, didn’t just run out the clock. Gordon made baskets with two seconds remaining in the middle two quarters.
His buzzer-beater at the end of the first half came on a putback of his own missed shot that gave Skutt a 26-24 lead at the intermission.
After Sebek made a 3-point basket from the left baseline to put the Thunderbolts up 44-43 with 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Gordon and his mates again began milking time off the clock.
The ball got back into Gordon’s hands in the final five seconds, and he buried a 3-point shot from the left baseline to put Skutt ahead 46-44 heading into the final eight minutes.
That was a particularly tough shot for the Bolts to watch go in. Pius had made six of its eight 3-pointers in the third quarter but couldn’t cut into Skutt’s slim advantage.
“They kept matching score for score with us there,” Pius coach Brian Spicka said. “He (Gordon) is one of the best players in the state, one of the best athletes in the state. He’s a big-time player who makes big-time plays.”
The closest Pius got in the fourth was a 46-46 tie on the first basket of the quarter. Skutt went on a 7-0 run while working the clock over the next three-plus minutes. Less than four minutes remained when Pius went on a 6-0 run to get within one before the Bolts were forced to begin fouling to get the ball back.
“This was a district-like environment tonight,” Jurgens said. “We had a little bit going on with them the last couple of years. We get that from most teams, but so do they.”
Lincoln Pius X (12-3)…...12 12 20 10 – 54
At Omaha Skutt (15-0)…16 10 20 17 – 63
LPX: Kolbe Rada 17, Sam Hoiberg 8, Sam Hastreiter 3, Charlie Hoiberg 11, Mitchell Sebek 11, Tayden Gentrup 2, Jake Greisen 2.
OS: Charlie Fletcher 14, Tyson Gordon 26, Andrew Merfeld 2, Luke Skar 15, Gage Bertucci 2, Will McMeen 2, Eli Carbullido 2.
A: 1,400 (est.)
1 of 24
Lincoln Pius X's Charlie Hoiberg drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Will McMeen and Andrew Merfeld during a boys basketball game in Omaha on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.