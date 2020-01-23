Tyson Gordon became Top 10 No. 8 Omaha Skutt's all-time leading scorer in the SkyHawks' 67-52 win over Beatrice in the River City Conference semifinals Thursday night.
Skutt led 65-52 before Gordon made the game's final two points from behind the free throw line.
With those points, he tied and then set the new school record at 1,175 points. He also holds the SkyHawks' all-time career assist record.
Omaha Skutt remains undefeated at 14-0 and faces the winner of tonight's semifinal matchup between Elkhorn Mount Michael and for the River City Conference title on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.