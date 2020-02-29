LINCOLN — Omaha Creighton Prep won its 14th consecutive boys state swimming championship, while Omaha Marian won its first girls team title in five years and 14th in school history Saturday.

Prep outscored runner-up Omaha Westside 344-298, punctuating the victory with the second-best 400-yard freestyle relay time, 3:04.90, in state history. Westside won the opening 200 medley relay, and the Warriors were within four points of the Junior Jays heading into the final three events at the Devaney Center Natatorium.

Marian rolled to a 426-281 victory over runner-up Lincoln Southwest, which saw its streak of four consecutive state titles come to an end. Junior JoJo Randby lowered her own state record in the 100 breaststroke by winning in 1:01.29, and she also won the 50 freestyle in 23.43, which ties her for eighth place on The World-Herald's all-time chart.

Photos: 2020 State swimming championships

