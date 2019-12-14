Millard South had two individual champions Saturday at the Council Bluffs Classic to finish second in the team race.
The two-day event at the Mid America Center drew 41 teams from five states.
Underwood (Iowa) finished eighth in the team standings, while Liberty (Mo.) won the event with 565.5 team points. Millard South finished with 480.5 points.
Millard South’s Tyler Antoniak, ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds, took on No. 2 Brayden Smith of Kearney in the Gold bracket finals, with Antoniak winning 3-0. Antoniak placed second at the Nebraska state tournament last year as a freshman.
“Overall, I think I had a really good tournament,” Antoniak said. “I just kept pushing the pace and hand fight. I knew no one can hand fight with me; it’s definitely my strength.”
Millard South’s second champion was Isaac Trumble at 220. Trumble recorded a crowd-rocking pin at 3:15 over Cade Lautt of St. James Academy (Kan.). Connor Knopick placed second at 132, and Caleb Coyle finished third at 113.
Underwood had two champions with freshman Gable Porter at 106 pounds and Nick Hamilton at 145.
“I feel like we could’ve done better than the final result, but our competitiveness and toughness in certain situations, we did a really nice job,” Underwood coach Joe Stephens said. “This is the best environment you can be in to continue to grow as a wrestler.”
Porter was the first champion on the day for Underwood, defeating Grant O’Dell of Iowa City West 8-5. Porter scored a takedown late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Starting on bottom in the second, Porter escaped and recorded another takedown for a 5-0 lead.
O’Dell battled back in the third with a reversal and back points to tie the match 5-5. Porter then scored with 49 seconds remaining to pick up the win.
“I was tired, but I knew I had to keep wrestling to win the match,” Porter said. “I knew I had to secure the takedown to make sure I won, so I knew I had to attack. Just keep moving and attacking and it will work out.”
Later in the day, No. 1 Hamilton recorded a 9-1 major decision over Brandon Madden of Blue Valley Southwest (Kan.) to win the Gold bracket at 145. Hamilton built an early 6-1 lead before cruising to victory.
“I just tried to stay in good position and get to my shots,” Hamilton said. “I knew he had an outside single to my left leg, so I made sure to keep that back, then just keep snapping and getting to my shots.”
Omaha Creighton Prep’s Tony Pray also won the 195 division with an 11-5 decision over Tommy Carroll of St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.).
Keelan Bailey (285) from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln had the highest finish of all the Council Bluffs schools, placing ninth.
Team scores: 1, Liberty 565.5, Millard South 480.5, Fort Dodge 468, Blue Valley Southwest 365, Lincoln East 362, Waukee 348, Kearney 331, Underwood 323.5, Mill Valley HS 275, Iowa City West 262.5, Grand Island 258, North Scott 244.5, Totino-Grace 239.5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 215.5, Olathe South 210, Omaha Skutt Catholic 189, Saint James Academy 178.5, Millard North 176, LeMars 173, Woodbury Central 160.5, Gardner-Edgerton 158.5, Atlantic-CAM 156.5, Blair 155.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 152.5, Papillion-La Vista 150.5, Creighton Prep 142, Nebraska City 140, Ames 123, Apple Valley 121.5, Olathe North 120, Millard West 111, Glenwood 98, Abraham Lincoln 80.5, Spirit Lake Park 74, Lewis Central 66.5, Missouri Valley 54, South Sioux City 35, Thomas Jefferson 28, Plattsmouth 27, St. Albert 25.5
Individual results (winners and local placers):
106: 1, Gable Porter, Underwood, 4, Zachary Ourada, Skutt, 14, Dominic Martinez, P-LV, 15, Francisco Becerra, Creighton Prep, 22, Alex Mendoza, T.J., 23, Zachary Williams, St. Albert. Championship match: Porter (U) dec. Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West) 8-5
113: Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, 3, Caleb Coyle, Millard South, 9, Nate Hartman, Millard West, 15, Jacob Williams, P-LV, 21, Niles Sollazzo, Underwood, 26, Jackson Edwards, LC, 29, Hayden Kramer, TJ. Championship match: Baustert (LE) dec. Archer Heelan (Kearney) 6-1
120: Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge, 3, Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 7, Joel Adams, Millard South, 9, Wyatt May, Millard West, 13, Jordan Bobier, P-LV, 30, Seth Frush, A.L., 32, Ethan Bose, T.J. Championship match: Ayala (Fort Dodge) dec. Joey Thompson (T-G) 5-3
126: Keegan Slyter, Olathe North, 6, Ian Rudner, P-LV, 15, Garrett Carbullido, Millard South, 18, Aiden Keller, AL, 25, Nick Stephens, Underwood, 31, Poe Hsee, TJ. Championship match: Slyter (ON) dec Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) 6-4
132: Kyle Dutton, Liberty, 2, Conor Knopick, Millard South, 7, Adam Kruse, Skutt, 10, Jude Ryan, AL, 14, Zane Ziegler, Underwood, 32, Andrew Crawler, St. Albert. Championship match: Dutton (Liberty) dec. Knopick (MS) 9-4
138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, 4, Logan James, Underwood, 16, Brian Paul, LC, 18, Tate Mayberry, Glenwood, 28, Ashton Lander, AL, 31, Aaron Burney, TJ. Championship match: Antoniak (MS) dec. Brayden Smith (Kearney) 3-0
145: Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 5, Scott Robertson, Millard South, 8, Peyton Meink, Millard North, 11, Tanner Higgins, LC, 12, Joseph Orsi, Skutt, 22, Tyler Huey, Glenwood, 24, Deven Bovee, TJ, 25, David Helton, St. Albert, 30, Cameron Taylor, A.L. Championship match: Hamilton (U) major dec. Brandon Madden (Blue Valley Southwest) 9-1.
152: Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, 2, Nick Stoltenberg, Skutt, 5, Blake Thomsen, Underwood, 10, Blake Smith, Millard South, 12, Tony Rinn, Millard North, 15, Camden Erickson, AL, 29, Braylon Kammrad, LC. Championshipmatch: Mayfield (LE) dec. Stoltenberg (Skutt) 5-3.
160: Drake Smith, Liberty, 5, Cole Price, P-LV, 6, Guillermo Espinoza, Millard North, 10, Jake Lear, LC, 11, Connor Drahota, Skutt, 12, Dominic Fate, Creighton Prep, 14, Alex White, Millard South, 26, Zander Hayes, Glenwood, 31, Asa Neville, T.J. Championship match: Smith (Liberty) dec. Jared Simma (St. Thomas Aquinas) 8-7.
170: Seth Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest, 4, Ethan Valencia, Millard West, 11, Cael McLaren, St. Albert, 17, CJ Carter, Glenwood, 25, Cayden Rowell, TJ, 26, Carter Davis, Underwood, 28, Tevin Statzer, LC. Championship match: Nitzel (BVS) dec. Grant Lyman (Lincoln East) 4-3.
182: Greyden Penner, Liberty, 5, Ian Byington, Millard South, 7, Joey Glogwski, Creighton Prep, 9, Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood, 10, Lucas Nigh, Millard North, 15, Austin Eledge, AL, 20, Dillon Woods, LC, 25, Miguel Cortez, TJ. Championship match: Penner (Liberty) major dec. Griffin Gammell (Waukee) 21-7.
195: Tony Pray, Creighton Prep, 12, Jon Keller, Millard North, 12, Chris Wortman, Millard South, 20, River Petry, AL, 22, Tim Spiker, Underwood. Championship match: Pray (CP) dec. Tommy Carroll (St. Thomas Aquinas) 11-5.
220: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, 14, Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West, 17, Chris Gardner, Underwood, 25, Trey Hansen, Glenwood, 26, Gage Sommerville, St. Albert. Championship match: Trumble (MS) pinned Cade Lautt (Saint James Academy) 3:15.
285: Gabriel Greenlee, Ames, 6, Connor Hoy, Millard South, 8, Noah Clark, Glenwood, 9, Keelan Bailey, AL, 14, Jace Shiney, Millard North, 21, Dylan Koch, LC, 23, Easton Eledge, Underwood, 30, Raymond Simmons, TJ. Championship match: Greenlee (Ames) pinned Ethan Kremer (Mill Valley HS) 3:3.
