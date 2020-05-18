One is ready to embark on his first season as an American Legion head baseball coach.
The other might make his 31st season the last.
Otis Seals, an assistant at Omaha Westside the past 10 years, is the Warriors’ new coach. He takes over for interim coach Steve Clark, who saw the spring season wiped out because of COVID-19.
“I’m ready to go,” Seals said. “It was exciting when the governor gave us some dates so we knew exactly where this season stood.”
At the other end of the coaching spectrum is Mike Filipowicz. He expected this to be his final season coaching Omaha Gross but that lost spring has him second-guessing himself.
“This has been the strangest season of all,” Filipowicz said. “I’ll see how this summer goes and give some thought about what I want to do next year.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently
updated youth baseball guidelines and set two important dates — June 1 for the start of practice and June 18 for the start of games. All activities are under strict social distancing guidelines that will test coaches.
“There are a lot of restrictions and we’ll have to police everything,” Filipowicz said. “But we all understand why it has to be done.”
Filipowicz — “Flip” as he’s been known around baseball circles for three decades — said it will take time to adjust to baseball in the coronavirus era.
“There won’t be any handshakes and we probably won’t be able to talk to the kids after games,” he said. “Coaches will be wearing masks and I’m not even sure the umpire will be behind the catcher.”
Filipowicz added that the players also will be facing major adjustments.
“I think the kids will be shocked by it,” he said. “It will be different but we’re committed to following the guidelines and having a safe season.”
“I can’t think of anything that I’d rather do than carry on what Bob built,” Seals said. “There’s no other job I would want.”
A Westside graduate, Seals said the unusual circumstances have not dampened his enthusiasm for this Legion season.
“We’re probably going to have 10 seniors and they’re fired up,” he said. “Especially after losing the spring season the way we did, I’m happy those guys will get a chance to play.”
Seals said he has stayed in contact with players while maintaining social distance.
“We’ve been holding weekly Zoom meetings,” he said. “We’ve talked about workouts they can do and other ways to get ready for when we get started.”
Seals added that he has met with Westside’s Legion sponsor and spoken with parents about the importance of following the governor’s guidelines.
“I think what he’s asking of us is reasonable,” the coach said. “Parents need to bring their own chairs and spread out as much as possible, which shouldn’t be a big problem here.”
Seals said Metro area coaches also are staying in communication and have talked about other ways to prevent the spread of germs.
“Most schools won’t be charging gate admission and most probably won’t have concessions,” he said. “We don’t want a lot of money changing hands.”
Filipowicz said that lost revenue will make a tough season even tougher.
“We still need to pay for our umpires,” he said. “It’s just another question to answer.”
One Legion tradition that won’t happen is the Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game. Held in recent years on Memorial Day, Legion officials said last week that the game is canceled.
“That’s really too bad,” Filipowicz said. “That’s a special night, not just for the players but for everyone.”
The state’s Legion athletic committee met Friday to sort out guidelines that have led to some confusion among coaches. Those issues included registration, insurance and administrative playing rules.
That information will be posted on the Legion website this week.
“It’s all going to be new to us,” Filipowicz said. “But the bottom line is that we’re going to get a chance to play baseball.”
All-Nebraska baseball through the years
2019
From left: Max Anderson of Millard West, Austin Callahan of Fremont Bergan, Cole Evans of Grand Island, Caleb Riedel of Millard West, Alex Wize of Omaha Burke, Cooper Prososki of Bennington, Sam Wibbels of Hastings, Tyson Gerdes of Millard South, Drew Wessel of Millard South, Sayer Diederich of Elkhorn South, Noah Greise of Millard South, Cam Frederick of Lincoln Southwest, Connor Barnett of Papillion-La Vista, and Noah Olson of Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left: Lincoln Southeast's Logan Van Treeck, Roncalli's Alex Rodgers, Omaha Burke's Hunter Waugh, Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips, Millard West's Colby Gomes, Creighton Prep's Owen Richter, Millard South's Kyle Perry, Creighton Prep's Evan Laney, Elkhorn South's Will Reetz, Norris' Zach Argo, Grand Island's Shay Schanaman, Norris' Austin Schultz, Grand Island Cole Evans and Millard South's Drew Gilin.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Front row, from left: Austin Schultz, Norris; Shay Schanaman, Grand Island; Dylan Phillips, Creighton Prep; Drew Gilin, Millard South; Josh Culliver, Creighton Prep; and Isaiah Peterson, Lincoln Southwest. Back row, from left: Perry, Millard South; Max McGuire, Lincoln Southwest; Joe Roecker, Elkhorn; Cam Taylor, Bellevue West; Colby Gomes, Millard West; Noah Sacco, Millard North; Nick Henrichs, Omaha Westside; Garrett Kocis, Millard West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row (left to right): Brett Vosik, Creighton Prep; Cole Stobbe, Millard West; Brandon Bena, Creighton Prep; Spencer Lear, Millard West; Zach Argo, Norris; Joey Machado, Creighton Prep; Nick Nelsen, Blair. Front row: Calvin Rudolph, Millard South; Wyatt Divis, Lincoln Northeast; Jacob Uhing, Elkhorn; Logan Foster, Lincoln Southwest; Jonah Ulane, Millard South; Mojo Hagge, Omaha Skutt; Drew Smith, Elkhorn.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Clockwise from left: Omaha Skutt's Jake Barton, Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Suponchick, Norris' Byron Hood, Omaha Creighton Prep's Dillon O'Doherty, Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron, Omaha Roncalli's Alec Bohm, Lincoln Pius X's Michael Helman, Omaha Westside's Devin Stueck, Bellevue West's Cole Patterson, Lincoln North Star's Brook Bolles, Norris' Jakson Reetz, Millard West's Logan Jacik, Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers and Omaha Westside's Drew Fitzmorris.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
MAGGIE RIFE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Clockwise from upper left: Omaha Westside's Tyler Knust, Omaha Burke's Tony Martin, Omaha Burke's Erik Bird, Millard South's Derrick Kendrick, Millard North's Robbie Knight, Millard North's Conor Gillaspie, Omaha Central's David Cleveland, Millard North's Jason Jewell, Millard West's Jon Reed, Omaha Westside's Darin Ruf, Millard North's Sam Merrill, Omaha Westside's Sam Murphy, Bellevue East's Tyler Cloyd and Omaha Skutt's Zach Herr.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Left to right, sitting: Tony Martin, Omaha Burke; Tyler Goodro, Omaha Creighton Prep; Scott Kaskie, Papillion-La Vista; Sam Merrill, Millard North; Connor O'Neill, Omaha Westside; Kevin Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Matt Bowers, Omaha Roncalli; Dustin Koca, Omaha Westside. Kneeling: Jared Erspamer, Millard South; Tim Huber, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Wehrle, Papillion-La Vista. Standing: Drew Schwab, Omaha Westside; Steve Winkelmann, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.