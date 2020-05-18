Mike Filipowicz

Mike Filipowicz, center, has coached Omaha Gross and its Legion teams for 31 years and planned on this being his final season. But after spring competition was canceled by COVID-19 concerns, he’s re-thinking his options.

One is ready to embark on his first season as an American Legion head baseball coach.

The other might make his 31st season the last.

Otis Seals, an assistant at Omaha Westside the past 10 years, is the Warriors’ new coach. He takes over for interim coach Steve Clark, who saw the spring season wiped out because of COVID-19.

“I’m ready to go,” Seals said. “It was exciting when the governor gave us some dates so we knew exactly where this season stood.”

At the other end of the coaching spectrum is Mike Filipowicz. He expected this to be his final season coaching Omaha Gross but that lost spring has him second-guessing himself.

“This has been the strangest season of all,” Filipowicz said. “I’ll see how this summer goes and give some thought about what I want to do next year.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently updated youth baseball guidelines and set two important dates — June 1 for the start of practice and June 18 for the start of games. All activities are under strict social distancing guidelines that will test coaches.

“There are a lot of restrictions and we’ll have to police everything,” Filipowicz said. “But we all understand why it has to be done.”

Filipowicz — “Flip” as he’s been known around baseball circles for three decades — said it will take time to adjust to baseball in the coronavirus era.

“There won’t be any handshakes and we probably won’t be able to talk to the kids after games,” he said. “Coaches will be wearing masks and I’m not even sure the umpire will be behind the catcher.”

Filipowicz added that the players also will be facing major adjustments.

“I think the kids will be shocked by it,” he said. “It will be different but we’re committed to following the guidelines and having a safe season.”

Seals had his own longtime mentor — former Westside coach Bob Greco. He guided the team for 26 years before stepping down after the 2019 Legion season.

“I can’t think of anything that I’d rather do than carry on what Bob built,” Seals said. “There’s no other job I would want.”

A Westside graduate, Seals said the unusual circumstances have not dampened his enthusiasm for this Legion season.

“We’re probably going to have 10 seniors and they’re fired up,” he said. “Especially after losing the spring season the way we did, I’m happy those guys will get a chance to play.”

Seals said he has stayed in contact with players while maintaining social distance.

“We’ve been holding weekly Zoom meetings,” he said. “We’ve talked about workouts they can do and other ways to get ready for when we get started.”

Seals added that he has met with Westside’s Legion sponsor and spoken with parents about the importance of following the governor’s guidelines.

“I think what he’s asking of us is reasonable,” the coach said. “Parents need to bring their own chairs and spread out as much as possible, which shouldn’t be a big problem here.”

Seals said Metro area coaches also are staying in communication and have talked about other ways to prevent the spread of germs.

“Most schools won’t be charging gate admission and most probably won’t have concessions,” he said. “We don’t want a lot of money changing hands.”

Filipowicz said that lost revenue will make a tough season even tougher.

“We still need to pay for our umpires,” he said. “It’s just another question to answer.”

One Legion tradition that won’t happen is the Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game. Held in recent years on Memorial Day, Legion officials said last week that the game is canceled.

“That’s really too bad,” Filipowicz said. “That’s a special night, not just for the players but for everyone.”

The state’s Legion athletic committee met Friday to sort out guidelines that have led to some confusion among coaches. Those issues included registration, insurance and administrative playing rules.

That information will be posted on the Legion website this week.

“It’s all going to be new to us,” Filipowicz said. “But the bottom line is that we’re going to get a chance to play baseball.”

