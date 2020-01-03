Top-ranked Millard South beats Omaha Westside to win Metro Holiday tournament

Omaha Westside stayed with Millard South for one quarter, but that second quarter was another story.
The top-ranked Patriots outscored the Warriors 23-6 in the period and went on to post a 54-40 win Friday in the Metro Holiday tournament final. Millard South moved to 11-0 while capturing the championship for the ninth time.
"We just took this tournament one day at a time,'' Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said. "We went out and played our game.''
That was especially true in that second quarter, when Millard South broke a 17-17 tie by going on a 14-0 run. Freshmen Cora Olsen and Mya Babbitt each had 3-pointers during that stretch as the Patriots sprinted away from the 10-3 Warriors.
"We turned it over and they hit their shots,'' Westside coach Steve Clark said. "They went on that big run and we just couldn't score.''
First-year players Olsen and Babbitt combined for 19 points in the first half. Though neither scored in the second half, the Warriors were unable to get closer than 12 the rest of the way.
"We have a lot of kids who can step up and make shots,'' Meyers said. "We just wanted to keep our offense moving.''
The Patriots also received important contributions from two more familiar sources. Senior Jayme Horan finished with a game-high 14 and senior Maddie Krull chipped in 11 points and several assists.
"We were really fired up for this game,'' Krull said. "I was thinking back to when they beat us for the championship my sophomore year.''
The teams have met in the Holiday tourney final three of the past four years. Millard South won 53-49 in 2016-17 and Westside prevailed 73-49 in 2017-18.
Krull, a South Dakota pledge, said the contribution of the freshmen has been a welcome addition this season. That group consists of Olsen, Babbitt, Chloe Lemon and Juliana Jones.
"They've been fitting in extremely well,'' Krull said. "They never stop playing hard.''
Meyers also credited Krull for her strong play at both ends of the court.
"She affects the game in about 19 ways,'' he said. "She's the ultimate competitor.''
The Warriors' best chance to get back in the game came late in the third quarter after a layup by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor trimmed the Patriots' lead to 44-32. But Westside came up empty on its next trip downcourt and a 3-point play by Horan ended the quarter.
Clark said he was proud of his team for making the final for the fourth straight year.
"That's quite an accomplishment,'' he said. "Only two teams make it this far and it's a grind to get here.''
McGinnis-Taylor, an Illinois State pledge, led the Warriors with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Omaha Westside (10-3)... 14 6 12 8 -- 40
Millard South (11-0)...... 14 23 10 7 -- 54
OW: Brooklyn James 2-3 0-0 6, Madilyn Siebler 0-2 0-3 0, Ellie Tempero 1-1 0-1 2, Ella Wedergren 1-6 1-4 4, Adriana DiPrima 3-6 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Hanna 2-5 0-0 6, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 5-10 3-6 13, Ruby Secora 0-2 0-0 0, Abby Hellman 0-1 1-2 1.
MS: Megan Belt 2-4 1-2 6, Jayme Horan 5-9 3-5 14, Cora Olsen 3-6 1-4 9, Mya Babbitt 4-7 0-1 10, Khloe Lemon 0-2 0-0 0, Juliana Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Maddie Krull 3-12 5-5 11.
3-point goals: OW 7-15 (James 2-3, Siebler 0-1, Wedergren 1-5, DiPrima 2-2, Hanna 2-4); MS 6-12 (Belt 1-3, Horan 1-3, Olsen 2-2, Babbitt 2-4, Jones 0-1, Krull 0-1). Rebounds: OW 27 (McGinnis-Taylor 10); MS 30 (Horan 8). Total fouls: OW 16; MS 17. Turnovers: OW 23; MS 19. Field-goal percentage: OW .388; MS .441. Free-throw percentage: OW .312; MS .588.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jayme Horan, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista
Consolation
Omaha Benson 80, Omaha South 26
Kiera Estima scored 17 points to lead the Bunnies, who had three other players finish in double figures.
Omaha South (0-8) ... 7 6 6 7 -- 26
Omaha Benson (4-4) ... 21 26 24 9 -- 80
OS: Skye Giddings 7, RaeShaun Richotte 7, Dionisia Deleon 7, Allie Dietz 3, Paige McConnell 2.
OB: Jerrica Coleman 9, Kiera Estima 17, Jo Lockett 8, Aleanah Marion-Jones 16, Zakiyyah Muhammad 15, Daisha McGlothin 15.
Gretna 57, Omaha Central 47
Alexis Spier scored 20 points to pace the Dragons.
Omaha Central (3-5) ... 10 7 13 17 -- 47
Gretna (2-6) ... 15 8 17 17 -- 57
OC: Claire Williams 5, ShyAnne Mayhue 2, Hal Lapuyo 10, Aaniya Webb 20, Aniah Wayne 7, Nyanuar Pal 3.
G: Alexis Spier 20, Jaiden Albright 3, Hanna Spearman 8, Grace Huntwork 10, Sidney Reimer 2, Avery Kallman 8, Madison Haddix 6.
