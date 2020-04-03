Tony Siske moving from Norfolk to Crete as a boys basketball coach

Tony Siske is moving from Norfolk to Crete as a boys basketball coach.
Siske was at Norfolk for four seasons, with the Panthers winning their first state title in 30 years in 2017. Before that he was at Scottsbluff nine seasons and the Bearcats went to Class B state finals three times, winning in 2012.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to build a program that makes kids and the community proud," Siske said.
Siske had a 55-45 record at Norfolk and is 291-181 in his career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.