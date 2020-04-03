Tony Siske moving from Norfolk to Crete as a boys basketball coach

Tony Siske was at Norfolk for four seasons, with the Panthers winning their first state title in 30 years in 2017.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Tony Siske is moving from Norfolk to Crete as a boys basketball coach.

Siske was at Norfolk for four seasons, with the Panthers winning their first state title in 30 years in 2017. Before that he was at Scottsbluff nine seasons and the Bearcats went to Class B state finals three times, winning in 2012.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build a program that makes kids and the community proud," Siske said.

Siske had a 55-45 record at Norfolk and is 291-181 in his career.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email