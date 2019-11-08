TJ Urban's four touchdowns help No. 3 Millard South defeat Grand Island, advance to semifinals

Millard South got four touchdown runs from quarterback TJ Urban to defeat Grand Island 34-24 Friday and avenge last year’s quarterfinal loss to the Islanders.
The No. 3 Patriots (10-1) spotted No. 6 Grand Island a 10-0 lead and trailed 17-14 at halftime. Broc Douglass had three touchdown receptions for the 9-2 Islanders.
