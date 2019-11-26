LINCOLN — Another exciting Nebraska high school football season has come to a close after three more teams earned championships Tuesday in Memorial Stadium.

In Class A, top-ranked Bellevue West controlled the first half to the tune of 271 yards to 42 for miscue-plagued Omaha Westside. The Thunderbirds capped off its second 13-0 season in four years with a 35-0 win over the Warriors for the Class A state title.

Sutton managed 154 yards, all by rushing on the wet Memorial Stadium turf, as Oakland-Craig’s 19-0 win was its fifth shutout of the season and first of the playoffs. The Knights (13-0) broke a 23-year title drought, and won its first Class C-2 state title since 1995.

And to start the day, Wahoo dominated the Class C-1 final behind five touchdowns by Husker walk-on recruit Trevin Luben. The Warrior defense also limited Pierce to just 94 yards of total offense in the 38-0 victory.

Check out the links below to read about each game, or go to NEPrepZone.com for complete coverage.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska State football title games Tuesday

1 of 56

